



Uniform of Ukrainian national football teams with Russia-annexed Crimea and popular nationalist slogans.

The Ukrainian Football Federation has unveiled the national teams’ Euro 2020 kits featuring Russia-annexed Crimea and popular nationalist slogans, angering Moscow. Euro 2020 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be played in 11 cities, including Saint Petersburg, from June 11 to July 11. In a statement published on Facebook on Sunday, Andriy Pavelko, president of the Football Association of Ukraine, said Ukrainian players will wear special uniforms and post photos of the jerseys in the blue-yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag. The football kits feature the outline of Ukraine, including Russia-annexed Crimea and the separatist-controlled regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the words Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes! We believe that the silhouette of Ukraine will empower the players because they will fight for all of Ukraine, Pavelko said. The slogan Glory to Ukraine is a patriotic chant that became a rallying cry for protesters who overthrew a Kremlin-backed leader, Viktor Yanukovych, during a popular uprising in 2014. The uprising was condemned by Moscow as illegal and sparked a crisis in ties between the two countries. Russia annexed Crimea and supported Russian-speaking fighters in eastern Ukraine. The conflict has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014. The Glory to Ukraine call and Glory to the Heroes response are associated with Ukraine’s decades-old struggle for independence. The slogans have drawn criticism from Moscow for their association with World War II nationalist groups who both fought and collaborated with the Nazis. Russian Crimea Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova mocked the football uniforms and said the Ukrainian football team had attached Ukraine’s territory to Russia’s Crimea. The design, she said, is reminiscent of the trompe loeil art technique that deceives the eye and creates the illusion of the impossible. Zakharova also said Euro 2020 organizers and fans should know that the Ukrainian rallying cry mimics the infamous Nazi slogan. During the war, this Nazi rallying cry was used by regular and irregular nationalist Ukrainian armed units, Zakharova said on messaging app Telegram. Several Russian MPs accused Ukraine of politicizing football. This is totally inappropriate, lawmaker Dmitry Svishchyov told Kremlin-backed RT, formerly known as Russia Today, urging UEFA, the European football association, to take action. Then let our players take to the field in T-shirts with the outlines of the Russian Empire, including Poland, Ukraine and Finland. Anatoly Vorobyov, the former secretary-general of the Russian Football Association, said UEFA could intervene if Russia formally protests. He told RT that the Ukrainians designed the kits under the influence of magic mushrooms. In 2018, former Croatian international Ognjen Vukojevic was expelled from the World Cup semi-finalists delegation after he posted a pro-Ukraine clip that sparked a political dispute. After the quarterfinal victory over host nation Russia, Vukojevic posted an Instagram video featuring him and Croatian defender Domagoj Vida shouting Glory to Ukraine!







