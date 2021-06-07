Hand Girls’ Tennis takes home state gold

By By Dean Bibens • 06/06/2021 05:16 pm EST

After taking one win, before claiming an SCC title, the Hand girls tennis team wanted to come back strong in the Class L State Tournament. The Tigers did just that by winning all four of their L-Series games to capture the state crown, ending their run with a 7-0 win against Avon in the championship game on June 3. This marks the fifth state title in program history for the Tigers, who finished their season with an overall record of 19-3.

Hand recorded a 4-3 win over St. Joseph in the first round of the tournament, followed by 7-0 wins over Pomperaug and Maloney in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively. The day after the semifinals, the top seeded Tigers faced No. 3 seed Avon in the state final at East Hartford Tennis Club, defeating the Falcons by a score of 7-0 to take home the Class L championship.

Senior captain Lindsay Riordan took a 6-1, 6-0 win for Hand in the No. 1 singles match. Junior Claire Langille claimed a 6-0, 6-1 win over No. 2 singles; sophomore Laila Haraj-Sai won a 7-5, 6-4 decision at number 3 singles; and senior Eileen Chen was a 6-3, 6-4 winner in the #4 match to help play Hand sweep singles.

Hand also had a clean sweep on the doubles against Avon. The Tigers’ No. 1 team, made up of Breanna Colonese-DiBello and junior Zhu Zhu Berger, took a 7-6, 6-1 victory; the No. 2 duo of senior captain Paige Van Ostenbridge and junior Bella Vejar triumphed by a 6-3, 6-4 score; and the No. 3 tandem of senior Eliza Beccia and sophomore Libby Rogers recorded a 6-0, 6-0 victory to help Head Coach Kitty Palmer’s squad finish an outstanding campaign with a state title.

“The season was a great success. We finished 19-3 and our only losses were to Amity, which showed that we were strong as a whole lineup,” said Coach Palmer. “We had won 115 individual games and lost only 37. Because Amity only lost in the class LL final, proved that the SCC was a league to be reckoned with across the state.

While the Tigers had shutouts in their last three games of the tournament, they had to take a 4-3 victory over number 16 St. Joseph in a first round game on May 29. Riordan claimed a 6-4, 6-2 win over #1 singles for Hand, while Haraj-Sai won three-setter 6-7, 7-3, 6-4 to help the Tigers split the singles.

Hand won two of the three doubles to beat St. Joseph. Colonese-DiBello and Berger took a 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 1 doubles with the No. 3 team of Beccia and Rogers winning a 6-2, 6-0 decision.

Coach Palmer said St. Joseph proved to be Hand’s toughest opponent of the entire season.

“Our best and most memorable game was our first round match against St. Joseph in the State Tournament,” said Palmer. “St. Joseph is a Fairfield County team and we knew their [9-7] record that came in the tournament was deceptive, as they played against strong teams all season. Halfway through the four and a half hour game I told the other coach that this game should have been the final.”

After enduring a scare from St. Joseph, Hand hosted No. 9 Pomperaug in the quarterfinals the following day, taking a 7-0 win. Riordan took a 6-0, 6-1 win; Langille took a 6-1, 6-1 win; and Haraj-Sai and Chen both shutouts 6-0, 6-0 in singles.

In the doubles, Colonese-DiBello and Berger recorded a 6-3, 6-0 win; Van Ostenbridge and Vejar won a 6-1, 6-0 decision; and Beccia and Rogers triumphed by a 6-1, 6-0 final to round out the win for the Tigers.

The day after, Hand defeated number 4 seed Maloney with a 7-0 score in a semifinal home game. Riordan settled matters with a 6-0, 6-1 win; Langille recorded a 6-0, 6-0 win; Haraj-Sai was a 6-3, 6-3 winner; and Chen took a 6-0, 6-0 win for the Tigers in singles.

Colonese-DiBello and Berger shutout 6-0, 6-0 for doubles; Van Ostenbridge and Vejar won their match 6-0, 6-1; and Beccia and Rogers took a 7-5, 6-3 win as Hand advanced to face Avon in the Class M final.

Coach Palmer felt that Hand was in excellent shape to beat Avon with the state title at stake. The Tigers proved Palmer’s hunch was true with a 7-0 shutout to bring the Class M crown back to Madison.

“When we survived St. Joe’s, I felt we had a good chance if we played well. Avon had beaten North Haven in an exciting game wedstrijd [in the semifinals], so I knew we would be favored as we beat North Haven twice,” Palmer said. “You won’t know for sure until the girls are on the field. I was proud of their performance during the tournament.”

With the win over Avon, the Tigers not only won their fifth state title in team history, they also claimed the first state championship for a Hand team since the winter of 2020.

“All 16 girls were very happy and I was very proud of all their efforts all spring,” said Coach Palmer. “They stayed healthy, played well and supported each other. We were a real team.”

In addition to everyone who entered the State Tournament, Hand’s roster also includes juniors Charlotte Berger and Ella Scarice; sophomores Liberty Rogers and Rebecca Wahl; and freshmen Hayden Agee and Teagan Ariyan.