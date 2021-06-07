SCR staff fears for future of Railway Recreation Club – The New Indian Express





Through Express News Service HYDERABAD: Secunderabad’s Railway Recreation Club (RRC) site, spread across 19 acres and featuring 24 disciplines, including the recently developed International State Hockey Turf, will soon be a thing of the past, South Central Railways employees fear ( SCR). It is one of the properties on the list of the Railways and will be rented out in the coming days for the development of commercial space. According to sources, RRC is among the 15 stadiums that will be handed over to the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) to conduct “Techno-economic studies for commercial development”. “It will be rented out once the study is completed and tenders will be invited for development,” an official said. The move follows the decision of the Union Ministry of Railways on June 3, the All India Railwaymen’s Federation voiced its strong protest against the proposed allocation of the sports complexes and stadiums and indoor stadiums in the heart of several cities spanning 15 zonal railways and production units. The general secretary of the federation Shiva Gopal Mishra emphasized the same in his letter to the Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board. The RRC is credited with shaping players such as JJ Shobha, a heptathlon player who took part in 2004 Athens Olympics, captain of the women’s national cricket team, Mithali Raj and is also known for producing several Arjuna Awardees and players at national level. It has facilities for badminton, volleyball, basketball, football, cricket, kabaddi, bodybuilding, table tennis, swimming and also facilities for athletics. Speaking to Express, K Siva Kumar, deputy secretary-general of SCR Mazdoor Union, said that the RRC has historically shaped some of the best men and women who have made the nation famous. “It’s not about the facilities for the employees, but about the future of sport. This complex is of interest to many novice players who want to make their mark on the international arena,” he said. In Secunderabad, dozens of properties, some of which have been razed to the ground, including a colony in northern Lalaguda, and now the defunct Rail Kalyan in Mettuguda, will also be developed by the railways under another programme. Workers will rise up against the issue in the coming days and plan to ramp up the pressure, citing a lack of support for sports by the government. For budding stars

