Three-Headed Monster the Key to Game 5 Series





The Boston Bruins marched right past the Washington Capitals in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoff. After a 4-1 win, the New York Islanders were the next opponent in the team’s sights. It was known that this would be a very heavy series full of action packed. This rivalry series is arguably the most intriguing series for NHL fans to watch. A three-headed monster on the first line will be the x factor for this series. Boston Bruins 3-headed monster of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand More of Chowder and champions Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand make up the trio of the powerful Bruins attack. Bergeron, Pastrnak and Marchand have been responsible for more than half of the Boston Bruins’ goals since the start of this playoff. The three are also the top in point total during these playoffs. Joined by defenders, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk, is a group of starters to be reckoned with. The problem is that the production needed for the 2nd and 3rd lines must increase if the Boston Bruins are to advance to the Conference Finals. The Boston Bruins role players must stand up More importantly, the second and third line of the Boston Bruins need to do more if they want to win this series. This 2-2, and the next game in Boston, will be essential for other role players to perform in TD Garden. David Krejci, Charlie Coyle, Taylor Hall, Craig Smith, Jake DeBrusk are all guys who have earned points in this playoff, but none of them are above 6. Coyle had an important goal against the Capitals to get a 4- 1 win, David Krejci had 3 goals in game 1 against the Islanders and Craig Smith scored the decisive goal in 2OT against the Capitals in game 3. Bruins vs Islanders: A Decisive Game 5 That Could Change Momentum Game 5 will break the tie and give momentum to the Boston Bruins, or give the Islanders an advantage in game 6 in New York. This game could well be the most important game for the Bruins and the Islanders if the push to the next round continues. The anticipation for this decisive game 5 is very high. Bergeron, Pastrnak and Marchand will have to do well with the rest of the starters, but what could be more important is the second and third line performance. The guys on that line will have to play well and earn a potential star in this 5th matchup. The rivalry between the Islanders and the Boston Bruins will remain a struggle for centuries. Yes, some games have gone scrappy and chippy. Yes, the New York Islanders have a good team on their side of the puck, and yes, their front line may be just as good as the Bruins’ starters.

