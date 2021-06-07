Sports
Ollie Robinson banned from international cricket
Ollie Robinson is on the brink of suspension and will miss the second test against New Zealand in Birmingham, which starts on Thursday. After an impressive test debut against New Zealand, most recently with the Lords, his 9-year-old tweets went viral. It is common for the fans and general public to visit the social media profiles of trending cricketers.
It was discovered that the bowling all-rounder had already tweeted sexist and racist comments in 2012. After investigation, the cricketer was found guilty and suspended by the England Cricket Board (ECB) for playing international cricket.
Shortly after the first day of the Lords Test, the cricketer took to social media and apologized for the comments he made as an 18-year-old. Ollie said he was going through a difficult period in his life at the time and apologized.
In the apology message, he said he wanted to make it clear that he does not support racism and is not a sexist. He was ashamed of his comments and added that he was irresponsible and thoughtless when tweeting such statements. The actions are unforgivable, regardless of his state of mind nine years ago, he said. He also stated that he has since appeared as an adult.
ECB issues statement to suspend Ollie Robinson
England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson has been banned from all global cricket pending final results of disciplinary investigations over old tweets he published in 2012 and 2013. Robinson will immediately leave the camp in England and return to his county, the official statement from the ECB read.
He could play the test series against India in August if the issue is resolved. In the meantime, he could play for Sussex in the counties.
However, Captain Joe Root defended the Rookie Allrounder and said his remorse was genuine, and he has graciously addressed the locker room and the media, expressing his regret. However, such comments are unacceptable in any case.
