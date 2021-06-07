Football rumors from the media





What the newspapers say Aston Villa ready to make offer for Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, reports The Guardian. Dean Smith wants to further strengthen his midfield after the expected arrival of Argentine Emiliano Buendia from Norwich for a club record of 30 million, and 26-year-old Ward-Prowse makes a big draw for his set-play abilities. However, the Daily Mail says Southampton has labeled Ward-Prowse, their captain, as not for sale. After seemingly missing out on Buendia, Arsenal’s main goal for the summer is once again to secure the Norwegian midfielder from Real Madrid Martin Odegaard, says Football London. After 22 years of successful 14-year appearances for the Gunners on loan last season, boss Mikel Arteta is looking to bring him back, either on loan or on a permanent basis. Arteta says Odegaard has adapted well to Arsenal’s style and his future will be a topic of discussion with Real in the coming weeks. Ruben Neves may soon leave Wolves for Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA) Arsenal would also be on the hunt for another midfielder in Wolves Ruben Neves. The Daily Mail says the Gunners have expressed their interest, Wolves are bracing for an offer from the north London club and Neves has told team-mates he wants to join them. The 34 million-rated 24-year-old has been a mainstay at Wolves for four years, but the club is open to selling him. Barcelona wants to sign Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, according to Spanish outlet Sport. Barça have been linked with the 27-year-old before, but are now eager to move on and potentially offer the Spanish utility player Sergi Roberto as part of the deal. Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has made Jonas Hofmann a target for this summer (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA) Leicester ready to sign Borussia Mönchengladbach winger Jonas Hofmann, with the Bundesliga club putting a price tag of 34.3 million on the 28-year-old. The Foxes could face stiff competition, however, with Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Tottenham also interested in the Germany international, Leicester Mercury reports. Hofmann previously played under Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund. Story continues Social media overview Players to watch Georginio Wijnaldum: The 30-year-old Dutch midfielder, out of contract with Liverpool, looks like he’s headed for Paris St Germain after Barcelona chose not to increase their offer for him, prominent journalist Fabrizio Romano reports. Fabian Balbuena: Real Betis is in advanced talks with the 29-year-old Paraguayan defender who is not signed to West Ham, according to Mundo Deportivo. Marko Grujic: Liverpool look set to sell the 25-year-old midfielder after his loan spell at Porto, with the Portuguese side among some showing interest, the Liverpool Echo says.

