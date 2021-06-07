Local Roundup: Pentucket boys tennis beats Newburyport for first win | Local sports

The Pentucket boys’ tennis team took its first win of the season on Friday, beating Newburyport in a thrilling 3-2 game. Eighth grader Kyle Greason proved the difference and got in on the third singles to take 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to take the win.

All things considered, Pentucket won the singles with Ben Brookhart also winning in three sets in the second singles by a score of 3-6, 6-2, 6-0, and Stratton Seymour winning in the first singles 6-2, 6-1. Newburyport won both doubles matches, with Tommy Jahn and Finn Sullivan going to a 6-1, 6-0 win on the first doubles, while Nathaniel Howard and Austin Yim won the second, 6-3, 6-2.

Pentucket (1-7) will receive Amesbury on Wednesday, while Newburyport (4-4) will receive Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday.

Odoy, Daniels throw Triton past Ipswich

Kyle Odoy made his first start of the season on the mound, allowing just one run over four innings to take the win, while Cole Daniels threw three scoreless frames to round out Triton baseball’s 7-1 win over Ipswich. The pair struckout 11 Ipswich batters that day, with Daniels fanning seven and Brady Lindholm and Andrew Masher leading offensively with two basehits, with Lindholm also bringing in a few runs. Triton (6-6) is now back at .500 and will be in Newburyport Tuesday at 4pm

Hunt shuts down Amesbury

Pentucket ace Ethan Hunt was brilliant on Sunday despite the sweltering temperatures, striking out a complete game with 10 strikeouts to beat Amesbury 9-1. Hunt held Amesbury to just three basehits and he was helped offensively by sophomore Trevor Kamuda, who went 3 for 3 with a run and three RBI’s, and by Chase Dwight, Silas Bucco and Will Roberts, who all drove in two runs each. Pentucket is now 6-6 on the year, while Amesbury drops to 6-5.

Newburyport boys lax pulls away

Thanks to a four-goal run in the second quarter, the Newburyport boys’ lacrosse team pulled back to take a decisive 11-3 victory over Pentucket on Friday. The Clipper run broke a 2-2 draw at the end of the first quarter, and the Newburyport defense ended with Pentucket to just one goal the rest of the way, which didn’t come until the fourth quarter. Oliver Pons and Andrew Cullen each had hat-tricks for the Clippers and Ryan Cottone added two goals and four assists. Newburyport (8-1) will be in Hamilton-Wenham on Thursday and Pentucket (5-4) will receive Triton on Tuesday.

The big day of the story

Triton softball freshman Kyla Story had another big day at the plate on Monday, 4 for 5 with three runs and four RBI to lead the Vikings to a 13-4 victory over Ipswich. Sophomore Haleigh Harris also had three hits, and she and Gabby McKendry each had two RBI to enable another explosive outing for the Vikings lineup. Triton (6-5) has now won three in a row and will host Newburyport next Monday.

Four straight for Clippers

Newburyport softball is also enjoying a big winning streak, with the Clippers taking their fourth straight win on Friday in a 6-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham. Freshman Emily Meleedy returned to the mound and threw a complete game shutout, and fellow freshman Grace Habib went 3 for 4 with two RBI. First pitch for Newburyport (7-4) and Triton is at 4pm

Newburyport girls tennis still perfect

The Newburyport girls’ tennis team came one step closer to an unbeaten regular season on Friday, winning Pentucket 5-0. Elle Doucette had the big win of the day, battling with Pentucket standout Parker Greason for a three-set win in second singles. Doucette won the first set 6-4, lost the second 4-6 and then came back to end the game with a 6-3 win in the third.

Caroline Schulson (6-0, 6-2) and Katherine O’Connor (6-0, 6-1) won their matches with little effort in the first and third singles, and the doubles teams of Molly Page and Li McClure (6- 1, 6-2) and Ana Lynch and Elizabeth Newman (6-4, 6-3) also did business. Newburyport (10-0) will be in Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday and Pentucket (1-8) in Amesbury on Wednesday.

Northeast Baseball Eliminated

Amesbury’s Jared Dupere and the Northeast baseball team saw their NCAA dream come to an end this weekend, as the Huskies were eliminated from regional play after a few defeats to Nebraska and NJIT. The former Governor’s Academy luminary went 1 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs in the Huskies’ 8-6 loss to 19-ranked Nebraska on Friday, and on Saturday, he went 0 for 3 with one hit per pitch and a run scored in Northeastern’s season-ending 3-2 loss to NJIT. The Huskies ended their historic season 36-12 overall.