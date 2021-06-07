Torille still: hockey fans celebrate despite World Cup loss | Yle news





The final of the Ice Hockey World Championship ended with a heartbreak for the Finnish Lions, but that didn’t stop Finnish fans from jumping in the fountain and celebrating silver. The loss of 23 to Canada was expected to dampen the cheers from fans, but the crowds in central Helsinki were still eager to party. The Finnish team had succumbed to a goal by Nick Paul with 6:26 minutes on the clock in overtime. It thrilled the Canadians and the Finns looked gloomy, but not in Helsinki. Story continues after photo.

Image: Tomi Hnninen / Yle



Health officials concerned about the Covid epidemic had warned that large gatherings would be a potentially super-spreading event if Finland won the gold medal, but the crowd celebrating silver was still quite large. The Havis Amanda statue in Helsinki’s market square is a traditional centerpiece for celebrations of sporting successes and May celebrations, and Sunday night saw it packed with revelers despite the heartbreaking overtime defeat. The five meter high statue depicts a female mermaid who has risen from the sea. according to sculptor Ville Vallgren the statue symbolizes Helsinki and the “rise of the city from the sea”. The 113-year-old monument is considered particularly vulnerable to damp, inebriated fans clambering over it. City authorities previously cordoned off the statue to prevent it from being attacked after a possible Lions victory. But while the backlog will have disappointed many, the fences didn’t stop fans from jumping into the fountain and climbing the statue shortly after the game ended. Story continues after pictures. Hockey fans still went wild despite Finland’s loss.

Image: Tomi Hnninen



Image: Tomi Hnninen



Image: Tomi Hnninen / Yle



People were excited to swim in the pool of the Manta statue, even though Finland didn’t win the World Cup.



Image: Tomi Hnninen / Yle



“The fencing and security were planned because the statue is fragile,” said,” Tommi Laitio from the city of Helsinki. “If it is climbed, there is a real risk that someone will seriously injure themselves. And on the other hand, the statue can be damaged.” Laitio said security was planned for a gold medal celebration but proved insufficient to withstand the Finns’ response to a silver medal. He said they would take better measures next time. “The guards stopped a lot of people jumping into the fountain, but there were a limited number of them,” Laitio said. “We wanted to arrange things in such a way that there would be a more limited number of people at the same time.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos