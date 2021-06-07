Sports
Ollie Robinson has shown genuine remorse, we need to make cricket more inclusive: Joe Root
The eight-year-old racist and sexist tweets of England’s new fast bowler Ollie Robinson were completely “unacceptable”, but he has “expressed genuine remorse,” skipper Joe Root said as he urged inclusiveness in the country’s cricketing lineup, starting from the top.
Robinson, who made an impressive Test debut with a 7-wickets match-haul against New Zealand at Lord’s, has been suspended by the country’s top cricket organization for some of his tweets dating back to 2012-13, for which he already had an unconditional public record. apologies.
“As for the things that have happened off the field, it is not acceptable in our game. We all know that. He immediately turned to the dressing room. He clearly spoke to you and other media outlets right away,” Root said after the first test pulled.
“From that moment on, he showed a lot of remorse. You can tell it’s very genuine from how he’s been in the group and the team.”
The skipper said he was shocked and initially did not know how to react.
“I personally couldn’t believe them (the tweets). I didn’t really know how to take it on the surface. I think the most important thing is that Ollie is part of this dressing room and we had to support him. We had to try and do everything we could to give him the opportunity to learn and understand that he has to do better,” he said.
Root acknowledged that this is a lesson for everyone and it starts at the very top.
“I think it’s a great lesson for everyone in our game that we can all do more.
“We all need to keep trying to educate ourselves, try to improve the environment for everyone, try to be as inclusive as we can be, and make sure everyone feels comfortable playing what a great sport we have.”
The England cricket team is one of the most diverse in nature and Root wants it to become more structurally inclusive in his vision.
“It starts with us players at the top of the game. We started the week with that moment of unity and we’re doing a lot of work behind the cricket that we want to make big change in the game and we want to make it more inclusive and diverse.
“I think the most important thing is that we keep trying to do everything we can to improve our sport, keep learning and keep finding ways to make our game the best we can.”
While the issue could have been better addressed, Root is unequivocal in his position that it shouldn’t have happened in the first place.
“We can look back on how this could have been handled better, but the fact is it shouldn’t have happened. And if we keep trying to improve the game now, then this shouldn’t be a problem in the years to come.
“This shouldn’t be something that happens in cricket. We need to move on from this, learn from this and do everything we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
After the first day of play at Lord’s last week, Robinson regretted posting the tweets and apologized.
“I deeply regret my actions and am ashamed to make such comments. I want to offer my unconditional apologies to everyone I have offended, my teammates and the game as a whole in what was a day of action and awareness in fighting discrimination from our sport. ”
