What did Ollie Robinson say? England cricket star’s historic racist tweets explained as he’s suspended





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> The tweets were found and widely shared online on the first day of the opening test against New Zealand (Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) England cricketer Ollie Robinson has been banned from international cricket pending an investigation into historical racist and sexist tweets. Sign Up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cutting through the noise Robinson, 27, has now been kicked out of the squad for the second Test which begins on Thursday (June 10) in Edgbaston and will leave the England camp and return to his county of Sussex. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:56.9355%"/> Robinson, now 27, says he is ashamed and ashamed of the posts he made in 2012 and 2013 when he was in his late teens (Image: Twitter) What did Ollie Robinson say? Robinson apologized last week after sending historic tweets that used racist and sexist language on the day he made his test debut. He said he was ashamed and ashamed of the posts he made in 2012 and 2013, when he was in his late teens. In one tweet, Robinson wrote: I’m not going to lie, many girls have to learn the art of class, while another said: My new Muslim friend is the bomb #wheyyyyy. In a pre-drafted statement, Robinson apologized for the tweets, saying: “On the biggest day of my career to date, I am ashamed of the racist and sexist tweets I posted more than eight years ago that have gone public today. I want to make it clear that I am neither racist nor sexist. I deeply regret my actions and am ashamed to make such comments. I was thoughtless and irresponsible. I’m sorry, and I certainly learned my lesson. Robinson added at a press conference: It was quite a low point in my life (at the time) and I deeply regret that. I didn’t know they (the tweets) were still around and I want to apologize to everyone. I deeply regret it. I was thoughtless and irresponsible, and regardless of my state of mind at the time, my actions were unforgivable. Since that time, I have matured as a person and I deeply regret the tweets. I don’t want anything that happened eight years ago to diminish the efforts of my teammates and the ECB as they continue to build meaningful actions with their extensive initiatives and efforts, which I fully endorse. I will continue to educate myself, seek advice and work with the support network available to me to learn more about getting better in this area. Any person reading these words especially a woman or person of color would take away an image of cricket and cricketers which is completely unacceptable England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison said the governing body will now launch an investigation as part of its disciplinary process. In a statement, Harrison said: I have no words to express how disappointed I am that an English gentleman player has chosen to write tweets like this, however long it has been. Any person reading those words, especially a woman or person of color, would take away an image of cricket and cricketers that is completely unacceptable. We are better than this. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of discrimination and there are rules for this type of behaviour. We will initiate a full investigation as part of our disciplinary procedure.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos