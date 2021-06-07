CU Buffs feel football roster upgraded – The Denver Post

In the more than five months since the Colorado soccer team played in the Valero Alamo Bowl, the roster has gone through many changes.

The Buffalos have had 19 scholarship players leave the team for various reasons (graduation, the NFL draft or transfers), while adding 25 new scholarship players.

As the Buffs begin summer training, the roster appears to have been settled. CU sits at the NCAA maximum of 89 scholarship players for next season. Normally 85 are allowed, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and players qualifying for an extra year, teams may have extra spots to account for 2020 seniors returning, and CU has four players in that boat.

With high school recruits and transfers, the Buffs have a roster that they say is better now than it was in December.

We feel like we were in a really good place, said Bob Lopez, CU’s director of players’ personnel.

Head coach Karl Dorrell was hired about 15 months ago and the roster building process is underway. Each head coach and staff has different ideas about how the roster should be built and the types of players they want or need to fit into their schedule and schedules.

When you come in as a staff, there are philosophical differences in schedule and in the way (of shaping a roster), Lopez said. Some teams don’t have many tight ends, some have tight ends; some have no full back. In our case, as much as we want to run the ball, it’s very important to have someone who can block the backfield and catch the ball. Those kinds of little nuances have been there when you’re trying to balance the selection.

In addition to trying to reach the purse and overall roster size (CU likes to sit at 120 players, including walk-ons), the staff is trying to positionally balance the roster.

That was a fun challenge to make all that work, Lopez said. While you do it, try to get the best players you can. Every year we want to upgrade because if we upgrade we would win more.

Upgrading is now slightly faster than in the past due to the NCAA transfer portal.

In the past, CU and other teams mostly added players from the high school or junior college ranks. Occasionally there would be a four-year transfer, but in many cases those players would have to sit for a year before they were eligible to play.

Now more players than ever are coming over from four-year schools. And this year, the NCAA passed a new rule making all players eligible immediately after their first transfer.

It’s a huge game-changer, said CU assault coordinator Darrin Chiaverini. It’s almost like a free college. You look at your own needs, your own weaknesses, and how can we tackle that through the portal? You used to go the junior college route. I think the portal has changed the game in that sense so you can get an experienced guy playing Division I college football who can come right in and compete for a runway and upgrade your roster right away. It’s a total game-changer in college football.

From 2014-20, former CU head coaches Mike MacIntyre and Mel Tucker signed 33 JUCO transfers together. This year, Dorrells staff only signed one, Safety Trustin Oliver, who signed with CU from high school in 2020 and is still fully eligible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of JUCO transfers, CU added seven four-year transfers. They all came from Power 5 programs and many of them have gaming or even starting experience.

Getting players from Power 5 schools makes it clear what type of player they can be at CU.

You really have an idea of ​​how good that man is going to be, he said.

Going forward, Lopez said CU will definitely use the transfer portal more than finding JUCO players.

Plug in a JC kid where needed, but we’d be more inclined to jump into the portal, he said, adding that the goal is not to rely too much on the portal.

The design is a program based on high school recruits. We feel like it will be a real force for us to develop guys so we want to be able to bring in a really good freshman, get his hands on him and really make that guy a great player , and then complete it with the portal.

CU has done that this year and it has led Chiaverini and Lopez both to believe that the Buffs now have a stronger roster than they did in 2020.

You just want to have a chance (every match), Chiaverini said. You want to match as closely as possible and then let the coaching take over and trick people and let your players play.

If you’re outmatched you really must be smoke and mirrors and I think you’re past that point. I think we were more on a level playing field with the people in our conference. There will still be some matchup issues in certain games, but I believe we closed the total talent gap in the conference.