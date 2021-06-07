Tim Benz: Robert Morris hockey coaches must help players transition while maintaining hope programs can return

the coaches take on a heartbreaking task.

Men’s head coach Derek Schooley and women’s head coach Paul Colontino are tasked with dismantling their rosters, all the while hoping their programs will hold up.

According to players from both the men’s and women’s teams, the head coaches and their assistants have split their time between thumbs up for some way to restore colonial hockey and actively seeking and facilitating transfer opportunities for their current players.

To the extent that even if the programs can be salvaged , their entire rosters may need to be rebuilt.

“Coach (Mike) Corbett, Coach (Ryan) Durocher, and I are working to make sure we get as many players home as possible next year,” Schooley said via text message on Sunday. “It’s about finding changing rooms. And if scholarship money is available, that’s a bonus. We owe it to the players to make sure we can help them in any way we can.”

Colontino is in the same boat.

“I feel like it’s a very difficult position to be in as a coach,” said women’s top scorer Lexi Templeman. “They want the best for each individual player and would do everything in their power to help everyone be successful in the future, even if that means finding a new school to play for. At the same time, they hope to bring the team together I think our coaches handled the situation as best they could. They’ve all been very supportive and understanding, no matter which way we go.”

Aidan Spellacy, a junior on last year’s men’s team, said Schooley and his staff have tried to be as transparent as possible in their conversations.

“My conversations with them were about doing what’s best for ourselves because there’s no promise they’ll get the program back,” Spellacy said. “(Their advice) was: If you get an offer or something certain, go after it and take it.

“It’s a tough position because they’re the ones who recruited us there and now they’re trying to put us in other places. So it’s a strange dynamic. But they try to do what’s best for us. That’s what they’ve done, in my experience, since I’ve been with them.”

Colonial players have not agreed on much of anything with the government since announcing the abolition of the programs on May 26. But on this front, at least both sides share the same opinion about the coaches.

“The coaches’ connections remain vital in identifying the best possible opportunity for every student athlete,” Robert Morris director of athletics Chris King said in an emailed statement on Sunday.

“The athletics department has worked diligently to create individual plans for each student-athlete that will allow them to pursue their academic, athletic and personal goals. Our primary focus has been to support our student-athletes during this challenging time and will continue to do so.”

Schooley says talks with his current players have been difficult.

“It’s very difficult and emotional to talk about other schools if they don’t want to leave Robert Morris. But we have to do what is in the best interests of the players and they have to worry about themselves,” Schooley said.

Those conversations are also difficult with the recruits. Goalkeeper Darius Bell planned to step up to his NAHL team’s RMU squad in Minnesota for the 2021-22 season. Now Schooley has had to tell him that may not be possible.

“I really feel for (the coaches),” Bell said. “Especially Coach Schooley. He’s been there from the beginning of the program. I’m sure this isn’t how he envisioned the ending. And now he has to help 20-25 kids find different places to play in an already crazy year.

“He and Coach Durocher are two of the best coaches I’ve talked to at the Division I level. I wish them nothing but the best in their future endeavours.”

In his first season leading the women’s program, Colontino won the Colonials 11-24-1 to 19-9-4. Schooley is the only coach the men’s team has had. Now they may find themselves starting all over again.

Unfortunately for them, that’s a best-case scenario.