Bucs 2021 Mandatory Mini-Camp Storylines to Follow, Tom Brady and Bruce arians

3. Hey, who’s the new guy?

Arians and Jason Licht had an offseason for centuries after the Bucs’ victory in the Super Bowl, having to beat a long list of potential free agents and somehow keep pretty much the entire championship roster intact. That includes a foul that returns the players responsible for every point scored in 2020 and nearly every yard produced.

However, there is a new man. The only notable addition of off-season veteran was Giovani Bernard, who was released by the Bengals after eight prolific seasons in Cincinnati. Bernard is essentially taking the place of LeSean McCoy, who was not re-signed, but he could potentially play a significantly larger role in the offense in 2021 than McCoy in 2020.

During an OTA practice last week, Bernard was the only one to backtrack on the field, meaning he got a lot of reps. The veteran looked impressive among the group of mostly inexperienced NFL players, as was to be expected. The third-greatest pass-catcher among NFL running backs in the past eight years, unsurprisingly, he was smooth in the passing game.

Now he shares reps with Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette and Ke’Shawn Vaughn. It’s already hard to guess how the Bucs will split the hits between those three, as Jones was an effective starter for most of the 2020 regular season, Fournette became a star in the postseason and Vaughn has largely untapped potential. Bernard is probably the best option for the Bucs as a backfield pass-catcher, but Fournette certainly proved capable of that role last year. Jobs and offensive roles will be won in training camp, not this week’s mini camp, but it will still be the first opportunity to see all four backs in action at the same time.

4. And the momentum belongs to

The arrival of Tom Brady led the rest of the Buccaneers to believe they could go all the way to the top, and Brady’s 50 touchdown passes also had a lot to do with the team’s eventual championship. The Bucs probably don’t have a second Lombardi trophy to display without Brady. However, any objective observer would have to admit it was on Tampa Bay’s biggest stage podium defense that really dominated and somehow kept Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs out of the end zone for all of Super Bowl LV.

That defense is now understandably growing with confidence and ready to take its swagger to another level in 2021. As Carmen Vitali noted last month, the Buccaneers’ defense is coming “for that number one spot” in 2021.

This week will be the first time the defense has come together for full training since the Super Bowl. Like the rest of the off-season work, mini camp drills are contactless and without pads, so you won’t see Shaq Barrett or Devin White throw quarterbacks and run back to the ground this week. You’ll see if they continue any of that Super Bowl momentum with as many disruptive actions as the rules allow.

It is not uncommon for the defense to be ahead of the attack at this point in the calendar year, and even at the beginning of training camp. However, that phenomenon could be lessened quite a bit when the defense faces an attack that, as mentioned above, returns intact and had quite a bit of momentum to close out 2020. The real battles will come in the training camp in July and August, but this week’s camp is the first opportunity for one side or the other to gain the upper hand.

5. And now back in action

We discussed Brady and the caution the Buccaneers will take with his repaired knee. There are a handful of other Buccaneers whose progress in recovering from injuries will become more apparent with just how much action they see on the practice field this week.

First round draft pick Joe Tryon had a small scope on his knee a few weeks before the draft and hasn’t practiced as a Buccaneer yet, though he’s on the field every day getting valuable mental reps. Arians has repeatedly stated that Tryon was on pace to make his practice debut in the mandatory camp so he could be in the mix with Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul this week.

It was about a month between reports of Antonio Brown’s new deal with the Buccaneers and the moment he actually signed the contract late last month. As Arians revealed about halfway through that period, the delay was due to a knee procedure, after which Brown had to endure a physical. Shortly after Brown signed his deal, Arians said the veteran receiver was “ready to roll,” but it’s not clear yet whether that refers to a mini camp or training camp.

Tight end OJ Howard suffered an Achilles tendon injury in week four of the 2020 season, which left him injured. On March 31, with the off-season form still up in the air, Arians said Howard was “very close” to getting back on the field and that he would be “ready” for that program. Since most veterans choose not to participate in the voluntary OTAs, this week’s mini-camp is the first opportunity to see if Howard is full or will wait for training camp to get back into the mix.