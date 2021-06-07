Huge plans for Old Trafford cricket stadium take another step forward





Huge plans to refurbish Old Trafford’s cricket stadium on Talbot Road and increase capacity will be another step forward. Trafford City Council planning officials have recommended that the planning committee grant the application to demolish the Red Rose Suite and seating locations and replace them with a new hotel extension building and grandstand. The site will also include a new museum, retail and ticketing space, new seating and spectator facilities and a link structure to tie in with the expanded hotel. The council approved the project in January 2020, which includes a 109-bedroom hotel in Stretford and a new 4,935-seat grandstand at Lancashire Cricket Club. The new grandstand will replace the existing Red Rose Tribune on the grounds of Emirates Old Trafford cricket clubs and the adjacent Hilton Garden Inn Hotel will be expanded.



(Image: Manchester Evening news)

To extend the hotel, a six-storey block is being built on the east side of Brian Statham Way and a pedestrian bridge will connect it to the existing hotel. The new stand at Emirates Old Trafford will increase the venue’s capacity to 26,700 in total, making it the largest cricket ground outside London. What do you think of the plans? Give your opinion below Brian Statham Way, which runs alongside the ground, will also be diverted to a curved road as part of the plans and a terrace bar will be added to the side of the hotel. Brian Statham Way’s diversion to accommodate the new stand may itself need to be the subject of a future planning application.





The plans for the site are part of Trafford Council’s development program for the Town Hall area, which will include the Lancashire Cricket Club, the former Kelloggs factory site, the new University Academy campus 92 and up to the A56 and the White City shopping park includes. In January 2020, Trafford City Council nearly unanimously approved the main application for both the hotel expansion and new stadium grandstand last night, with only one councilor voting against the plans.



Keep up to date with the key stories of life in and around Trafford with MyTrafford’s new free email newsletter. The MyTrafford newsletter will appear weekly on Tuesdays with a selection of our most popular articles, including the latest on the pandemic and how Trafford is coming out of lockdown. To sign up for the MyTrafford newsletter, click on this link, enter your email address and tick ‘MyTrafford News’. At the time, Earl Daniel Jerome (Green), who represents Altrincham, was concerned that some of the land had originally been designated for housing in earlier area plans; housing that he said this municipality needs. Despite his concerns, Coun Jerome acknowledged that the stadium plans were exciting and positive. The councilors agreed that the hotel’s design had a basic design that could have been better, but understood that this was likely cost-driven to save developers money.



(Image: Manchester Evening news)

This new application marks the next phase of the plan and would allow construction workers to get serious about taking down the Red Rose suite. Trafford City Council’s planning committee will deliberate and decide on the plans on Thursday 10 June from 6.30pm.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos