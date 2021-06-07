Sports
University of Alberta Panda’s hockey alum earns spot on Sports Wall of Fame – Edmonton
Few Canadian college student athletes have had a more successful reign than Kristen Hagg.
During her five-year career with the University of Alberta Pandas hockey program from 2001 to 2006, the Edmonton native was a member of five Canada West and four CIS national championship teams. The schedule was dominant, winning 156 of the 165 conference and postseason games in that period.
“There was also just a good collection of incredibly competitive players. We would just push each other to get better and better in practice and it’s a standard of excellence that has been established,” Hagg said.
“That squad helped bring women’s hockey in college to where it is today because I think there were a lot of teams in those days trying to match what they saw on the ice,” Panda head coach Howie Draper said.
READ MORE:University of Alberta Pandas striker Alex Poznikoff wins top player award
Hagg also enjoyed considerable individual success. She was a three-time Canada West all-star, the 2006 Canada West Player of the Year, and a CIS All-Canadian. In her final season, she led the conference with 33 points in 20 games. The Strathcona High School graduate achieved 182 career points, which is her third in Canada West history.
“She was always skilled, she was a great skater, she was very well conditioned, she had that determination that never seemed to stop,” Draper said. “She brought just that energy that was so important to lay the foundation of our program.”
All of Hagg’s achievements have led to her being nominated as one of the University of Alberta Sports Wall of Fame’s five nominees in 2021.
“It’s a bit surreal, I think, to actually be one of those athletes right now,” Hagg said.
“Athletics at the University of Alberta is very special to me and to be a little bit a part of that history is just one of the greatest honors I can imagine.”
“I can’t think of a single player who would deserve it more,” said Draper.
“It’s just wonderful to see people, athletes and builders like her receiving these kinds of awards.”
READ MORE: Alumni money restores University of Alberta hockey teams for next season
Hagg is now a successful lawyer in Calgary. She said she learned many lessons and developed traits as a Panda that helped her in her career, though she joked that she doesn’t win in court as often as on the ice.
“It’s good to have a little competitive edge in this industry, but at the same time, my experience of winning a lot and winning doesn’t align perfectly with being a trial attorney because the fact is, you don’t always win,” Hagg said.
READ MORE: USports cancels men’s and women’s hockey championships amid coronavirus pandemic
Hagg has stayed in touch with the Pandas hockey program. During the canceled 2020-2021, she spoke to the current team about her experiences and shared some wisdom.
“When I was still in Edmonton, I was quite involved in the alumni association. It’s been a little more challenging since I came to Calgary, but I’ve definitely stayed connected,” she said.
“It’s one thing for me to stand up in front of our group and say, ‘We need you to do this, and this is what our program is about, these are our expectations.’ It’s another thing to have one of your players or one of your alumni, when they move forward, model these great things that they can do,” Draper said.
Hagg has certainly earned her place in the University of Alberta’s athletic history, and now her achievements will remain on the school’s Sports Wall of Fame.
Bears and pandas stay in shape as they await the season decision
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]