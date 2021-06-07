University of Alberta Panda’s hockey alum earns spot on Sports Wall of Fame – Edmonton

Few Canadian college student athletes have had a more successful reign than Kristen Hagg.

During her five-year career with the University of Alberta Pandas hockey program from 2001 to 2006, the Edmonton native was a member of five Canada West and four CIS national championship teams. The schedule was dominant, winning 156 of the 165 conference and postseason games in that period.

“There was also just a good collection of incredibly competitive players. We would just push each other to get better and better in practice and it’s a standard of excellence that has been established,” Hagg said.

“That squad helped bring women’s hockey in college to where it is today because I think there were a lot of teams in those days trying to match what they saw on the ice,” Panda head coach Howie Draper said.

Hagg also enjoyed considerable individual success. She was a three-time Canada West all-star, the 2006 Canada West Player of the Year, and a CIS All-Canadian. In her final season, she led the conference with 33 points in 20 games. The Strathcona High School graduate achieved 182 career points, which is her third in Canada West history.

“She was always skilled, she was a great skater, she was very well conditioned, she had that determination that never seemed to stop,” Draper said. “She brought just that energy that was so important to lay the foundation of our program.”

All of Hagg’s achievements have led to her being nominated as one of the University of Alberta Sports Wall of Fame’s five nominees in 2021.

“It’s a bit surreal, I think, to actually be one of those athletes right now,” Hagg said.

“Athletics at the University of Alberta is very special to me and to be a little bit a part of that history is just one of the greatest honors I can imagine.”

“I can’t think of a single player who would deserve it more,” said Draper.

“It’s just wonderful to see people, athletes and builders like her receiving these kinds of awards.”

Hagg is now a successful lawyer in Calgary. She said she learned many lessons and developed traits as a Panda that helped her in her career, though she joked that she doesn’t win in court as often as on the ice.

“It’s good to have a little competitive edge in this industry, but at the same time, my experience of winning a lot and winning doesn’t align perfectly with being a trial attorney because the fact is, you don’t always win,” Hagg said.

Hagg has stayed in touch with the Pandas hockey program. During the canceled 2020-2021, she spoke to the current team about her experiences and shared some wisdom.

“When I was still in Edmonton, I was quite involved in the alumni association. It’s been a little more challenging since I came to Calgary, but I’ve definitely stayed connected,” she said.

“It’s one thing for me to stand up in front of our group and say, ‘We need you to do this, and this is what our program is about, these are our expectations.’ It’s another thing to have one of your players or one of your alumni, when they move forward, model these great things that they can do,” Draper said.

Hagg has certainly earned her place in the University of Alberta’s athletic history, and now her achievements will remain on the school’s Sports Wall of Fame.

















