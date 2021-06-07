Simone Biles Wins Record 7th U.S. Gymnastics Title





The United States Gymnastics Championships ended this weekend, and few would have been surprised that Simone Biles dominated the competition. Despite a few unusual mistakes on Friday that she attributed to an abundance of power and adrenaline, Biles, 24, took her record seventh U.S. title on Sunday night in Fort Worth, Tex. Biles won three of the four events on Sunday, even doing so while shedding some of her best tricks, including a jump so technically advanced that other gymnasts wouldn’t even try it in reserve. It’s really emotional, especially when I’m doing an Olympic run for the second time, it’s really crazy, said Biles, who has won all the all-around competitions in which she has competed since 2013.

It was a lot of fun, she added, but it was also a lot of stress. Here’s what the event revealed about Biles, the other top gymnasts and the Olympics starting in just over six weeks.

Biles is still the best gymnast in the world. Biles has dominated world gymnastics for eight years. But because she and every other gymnast have mostly done nothing during the pandemic, there were always questions about how she would perform back on the big stage. Biles left no doubt at the US Championships, winning the overall title by a comfortable 4.7 point margin. She won three of the four events and was third in the bars. Biles outperformed on the second day of the meet than on Saturday, another good sign. On Day 1, she stepped off the track three times during the floor exercise. On day 2 she only did that once.

It’s so crazy because I never go out of bounds in training, and I never have that much strength, Biles told reporters. But with the adrenaline, that’s where it comes in.

Biles could be even better at the Olympics. Missing from the Biless routine was the Yurchenko double pike vault that dazzled at the US Classic last month. In that move, Biles starts with a back handspring and then flips twice into a pike position before landing. It’s so technically difficult and so potentially dangerous that no other woman has even tried it in competition. Instead, Biles performed two vaults that are more routine, at least for her, the Cheng and the Amanar. She is expected to bring the Yurchenko double pike back to the Games.

Biles won four of a possible six gold medals in Rio, losing only on beam and beam. It is not inconceivable that she will improve on that performance in Tokyo.

Even before the American trials, the team is starting to take shape. Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles finished second and third at the US Championships, well ahead of the rest of the field (but still nearly five full points behind Biles in a sport that measures scores to the hundredths of a point). Lee and Chiles both appear to be strong contenders for the five-man US Olympic squad. Despite a persistent ankle injury, Lee won the bars on Sunday, making her the only gymnast to finish ahead of Biles in anything. The top two finishers of the United States Olympics, which will be held from June 24 to 27, will automatically receive a place at the Games, but USA Gymnastics has the freedom to choose the rest of the team. It’s hard to see a scenario now, barring injuries, where Lee and Chiles would be ruled out. Jade Carey, who finished sixth at Nationals, had already secured a spot as an individual in Tokyo, though not a spot on the US four-woman team.

Some famous names may not be eligible for Tokyo. After the championships, 18 gymnasts were named to the U.S. national team and earned places in the trials. But some famous athletes don’t. Laurie Hernandez, 20, part of the 2016 team, injured herself during the warm-up and did not compete. Chellsie Memmel, a 2008 team member and mother of two trying to make a comeback at age 32, stopped half way through a routine of bars after losing her grip and not participating in the floor exercise. Morgan Hurd, 19, a former world all-around champion, only entered two events and underperformed.







