Cricket: India’s limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka kicks off July 13 – See full schedule, sports news





The full program for India’s highly anticipated limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka has been revealed. The six-game series in which the Men in Blue will face Sri Lanka in three ODIs and as many T20Is will kick off from July 13 with the final game of the tour to be played on July 25. Sony Sports took to social media platform Twitter to announce the schedule of India’s tour of Sri Lanka in July. In what promises to be a high-octane series, the Indian team will field a second-rate squad made up of white-ball specialists who are not part of India’s ongoing tour of the UK, where the Virat Kohli-led team will compete in the World Test Championship Final and Test Series of five matches against England. The Indian squads for the Sri Lanka tour are likely to be announced at the end of June. Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar, among others, are expected to be in the Indian squad, while Shreyas Iyer will be called, pending his recovery from shoulder surgery. ALSO READ: Cricket: IPL 2021 resumes on September 19 in UAE, final scheduled for October 15 The series offers the Indian team management a chance to get a good look at some of the fringe players on the side ahead of the T20 World Cup. According to reports, Rahul Dravid is likely to take charge of the Indian team while Ravi Shastri and Co are touring the UK. India tour of Sri Lanka in July: full schedule 1st ODI: July 13 2nd ODI: July 16 3rd ODI: July 18 1st T20I: July 21 2nd T20I: July 23 3rd T20I: July 25

