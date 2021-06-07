Auburn football lands former Vols commit Roterius Torrence





Alabama-born Roterius Torrence finally comes home. After two seasons with Hutchinson Community College, the JUCO 3-star cornerback has committed to play for Auburn Football. Torrence becomes the 10th transfer signing to join the Tigers roster, joining a packed cornerbacks room at the Plains. Torrence’s journey to Auburn wasn’t so clear at first – he originally promised to play for the Tennessee Volunteers at the end of May, but after just eight days it backfired and his recruitment reopened. The Tigers send former cornerback transfer Kamal Hadden to Rocky Top and add Roterius Torrence to the roster for 2021. The JUCO product had an extremely successful season with HCC, playing in all eight games this spring and earning Jayhawk Conference Defensive Player of the Year. I’m coming home !! #WDE #WarEagle 🦅🦅 @Coach_MoGray @ZacEtheridge4 @CoachCwill pic.twitter.com/uNIp7DfXDz — Roski 📍 (@_LuhRo) June 6, 2021 Over the course of Hutchinson’s season, played in the spring due to COVID-19, Torrence registered a total of 23 tackles, including 3 tackles for loss, in addition to six pass breakups and one interception. The OA news reports that the cornerback contributed three tackles and an interception to Hutchinson’s win over Snow College in the NJCAA championship game. According to Torrence’s 247Sports Recruitment ProfileIn addition to Auburn and Tennessee, he also received offers from Washington State, Utah, and East Carolina. He will be eligible for three more years, meaning he will add depth to Auburn Football’s cornerbacks room for years to come. Torrence is just the most recent defensive back to be added to the Tigers since Derek Mason took over the Auburn defense. He follows the likes of Bydarrius Knighten, Donovan Kaufman and Dreshun Miller. We can expect head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff to continue to look for players to add to the roster ahead of fall camp, especially in the wide receiver position. Auburn Football’s quest through the transfer portal isn’t over yet, but Roterius Torrence is an important addition to the squad.







