Should Zach Aston-Reese be given more respect for his defensive hockey style?





It's everyone's favorite time of year NHL Awards voting season, and I'd be remiss not to join in getting mad that my favorite team players aren't getting the respect they deserve. Today's topic: the Selke Trophy, which by definition is awarded to the attacker who shows the most skill in the defensive component of the game. This year three finalists are Patrice Bergeron, Mark Stone and Aleksander Barkov. Bergeron has won the award four times, most recently in 2017. In 2019 Stone finished 2nd, Bergeron 3rd and Barkov 5th. That year, Sidney Crosby got a number of votes, finishing in 4th place and just missing the cut to be a finalist. Last year, when? flyers center Sean Couturier won the award, Zach Aston-Reese received 4 votes. So that begs the question of whether the two of those Penguins players should get more love for their defensive play? While I don't think the Selke should go to the bottom six for winger control, it's worth mentioning that Zach Aston-Reese has set the top-scoring chance prevention numbers in the NHL for the second year in a row. #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/2NAwJ3rwLo JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 6, 2021 JFresh makes the great point that it is never likely that the bottom six wingers will win the award or be finalists. It's an award that takes center stage, mainly due to the fact that winning face-offs is a big part of the defensive part of the game, but the numbers here for Aston-Reese don't lie. Two years in a row with the best stats in the league in preventing scoring chances should collect more than 4 votes. Aston-Reese may not bring in the flash that a top center like Patrice Bergon, Anze Kopitar, Ryan OReilly, Jonathan Toews or Pavel Datsyuk, all stars who have won the award during their careers, but I don't think it's absurd to suggest that Aston-Reese would end up with more than 4 votes this time. It will be interesting to see where he lands when the ballots are made public later this season. In addition, The Athletics Jesse Marshall sparks an even better side discussion about Aston-Reeses' future with the team. In many discussions, Aston-Reese has been the Penguins candidate to be selected by the Seattle Kraken in the upcoming expansion release, but Jesse says we need to put the brakes on that discussion. Many predictions include protecting Jeff Carter from selection, but will the Kraken select a player who is 36 and will retire the last year of his contract, more likely than not, barring a full season of revival as we saw at the end of the season? regular season and post season? Probably not, and I feel it's smarter to protect a player like Aston-Reese.







