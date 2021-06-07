Wisbech Table Tennis Club secures future by finding new premises





Wisbech Table Tennis Club has found a new location for their gatherings. On May 16, they were told to leave Pinnacle House, which they had shared with Wisbech Boxing Club for nearly seven years. Because prices for alternative venues were too high for the club to consider, members were concerned that they would have to cease operations altogether. Table Tennis with Wisbech Table Tennis Club (47945385) However, Littlechild & Son Ltd, a local apple farm in Geefton, has offered one of their surplus farm buildings as a dedicated table tennis . Bob Littlechild, who has been in the sport for over 50 years and runs a team in the Wisbech league, wanted to give back to both table tennis and the local community. The size of the building allows five tables to be set up for play seven days a week. Peter Munch, treasurer of the table tennis club, says it will take about 9,000 upgrades before the farm is fit for purpose. It is expected to be ready to play in September this year. He said: We have the determination of our membership (150) to make this succeed and some are willing and able to roll up their sleeves and volunteer to do the work to get it done. Mr Munch said he was surprised to see the club being asked to vacate their old premises as they had originally been guaranteed full use of the facilities for up to ten years. He also said that the club has applied to become a Community Amateur Sports Club so that they can get a discount on the corporate rates. This means that they have changed their name from an ‘association’ to a ‘club’. Mr Munch said the group’s equipment will be moved to the new location this weekend with the help of their longtime sponsor Eastern Rent A Van. Membership fees can be found on the club’s website.

