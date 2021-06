Niners coach Kyle Shanahan ‘very happy’ Julio Jones landed in AFC

The day the blockbuster Julio Jones trade to the Tennessee Titans went down, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan articulated the likely thought of an entire conference of coaches. “I’m very happy to have him in the AFC,” Shanahan said on Sunday after the trade went down. via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Good day.” The 49ers would be one of the teams considering a trade for Jones. Division rivals Seattle and, at one point, Los Angeles were also reportedly in the mix. If the Niners couldn’t land Julio, Shanahan is relieved that he won’t have to face the star receiver at least twice a year. “It would have been a great deal,” Shanahan said of San Francisco potentially closing that deal. “But my second favorite choice is that he is in the AFC. … Number one, that he is not in our division is a big problem. The AFC is my second favorite. Julio is the man, everyone knows how good he is Tennessee has a great player.” Shanahan coached Jones for two seasons in Atlanta, during which the star receiver was named first-team All-Pro — the only two in his career. The Niners don’t have to deal with Jones playing for a rival twice a year, but will face the Titans on Thursday night in Week 16. Shanahan’s sentiment when he saw Julio leave the NFC underscores how hotly contested the AFC has become. The Titans have just jumped their attack into another stratosphere, pairing Jones with AJ Brown. Kansas City has been back-to-back Super Bowls behind Patrick Mahomes. Buffalo could be the biggest threat to the Chiefs with MVP candidate Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. Baltimore still has Lamar Jackson. Cleveland is overrun with young stallions ready to hit a deep playoff run. Pittsburgh could remain a double-digit squad if Ben Roethlisberger can throw beyond eight yards. The Colts are a contender if Carson Wentz returns to form. The Chargers can make noise with Justin Herbert if it knows how to win some close games. The Broncos are ready for the playoffs when the QB position is finally resolved. The Patriots have completed this offseason. The Dolphins have a lot of talent and can compete as Tua Tagovailoa improves in Year 2. The Raiders have offensive weapons when the D finally improves. And that’s before we even think about Cincinnati, Jacksonville, or New York, each with young QBs that could go wild in any playoff race. The Jones trade continued to tip the balance to the American Football Conference. Get ready for what is sure to be a great playoff race.

