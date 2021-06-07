Cricket: Elworth holds his ground at the top of the division

Written by Ron Davies

We have friends in Suffolk who mark the seasons of the year, when they have to perform certain tasks related to the land they work, with horse racing. Recently we heard a question about when important work would be done: it will be the week after the Derby, not before.”

Well the Derby was last Saturday and in maybe seven of the last 12 seasons Elworth has topped Division One in Derby time. We’ll see if they’ll still be there in St Leger time.

If so, they have a good chance of playing in the Premier Division in 2022. Although Endon arrived in good spirits, along with Hem Heath in second place, just five points behind the Foxes and unbeaten, it didn’t take long for the home side to establish their authority.

Mike Holt, as so often from the Railroad end, did enough to give Jordan Weaver a lead and Tom Bamford took a direct catch on the first slip. On June 10, he flies to Japan where he will teach English for a year. As far as I can tell, Yoku tsukamata Tomu is roughly equivalent to well-caught Tom.

He may want to devise an exercise for his students to translate cricket sentences. He also made a great left-handed stop on slip when George Sellers looked at the late cut Holt. It’s always a pleasure to see Bamford on the side, here he appeared when Russ Ballard and Alex Banks went missing due to the former wedding.

Shine a spotlight on your neighborhood by becoming an Area Ambassador for Crewe, Cheshire.

Click here to learn more!

More troubling was Ash Rogers’ late withdrawal on Friday rushed to the hospital. Fortunately, he was discharged on Sunday morning with a course of antibiotics and expects to be fit on Saturday.

Chris Winter was captain of the side during Ballard’s absence, returning himself after missing the previous week. Joe Stephenson was a late replacement for Rogers, deservedly after good form in second and third team games.

Endon never really fare well against the Elworth attack, who were well supported, and they had lost five wickets by the time they had 51 on the board. Their best spell was the solid 34 added by Kev Cockerton (23) and Andrew Sibley (24 not out), Cockerton batting the lone six innings off Steve Morgan.

When he tried to repeat the dose a few overs later, Morgan retaliated as Cockerton’s timing was off and Ed Parrish took a very good catch at long range. This was the second time the Morgan/Parrish pair had clicked as Endon opener Brad Hulme fell for 19 under nearly identical conditions.

Ryan Sloan took an excellent dive catch to sack Ross Dearden for one to wicket William Mashinge. James Holt took two, as did Mike Holt and Ben Holt one. Steve Morgan finished 4/23. He already has 18 wickets this season at 14.44 each.

Elworth opened with Sloan and Parrish and the two took full advantage of the opportunity. They put in 67 for the first wicket, which certainly put the Foxes in the driver’s seat. Sloan played some nice drives from the outside and Parrish, while enjoying a bit of luck every now and then (lucky isn’t usually in Team Parrish), also played some of the shots we know he’s capable of.

It was a disappointment when Sloan was out for 30, trapped in the blankets by Weaver of the persistent slow left-armer Jack Chell. Parrish’s dismissal was almost a copy as Weaver threw Chell for 36. This left the Foxes 98/2 with Mashinge 21 not out and Regan marched out with the look of a man intent on getting the job done.

13 balls later it was indeed done, Regan ended the match with consecutive limits from Chell. Mashinge was not out of 26 and Regan not out of 11. The 18 points mean Elworth remains on top with 116 points. Hem Heath remains second at 111 with a 33 point win in Eccleshall and Endon is third at 96.

This weekend Elworth is at Sandyford where they will face off against former long-serving professional Yasir Ali. In a heart-pounding three-run win over Knypersley last Saturday, Yasir took 22/5. No one in the Elworth camp needs to be reminded of Yasir’s potential for destruction.

The second XI won by 52 runs over Onneley against those clubs 1st XI. A century by Mike Stewart, a career high 108 not out saw Foxes 2s to 204/5. Opener Will Happe scored 55, following 53 not out and 49 not out in the previous two weeks.

When the home side replied, they couldn’t get the kind of momentum it takes to challenge a score above 200. There were solid contributions in the sequence, but by the time the beating of Tom Washington, Max West and Ash Hall started, it was too late. Stewart threw a miserly seven overs with 2/19, Tom Seabridge 3/32 and James Burnett 2/25.

Isaac Austin 1/26 and Connor Flowers 1/35 completed the bowling. Elworth climbs to second in Division Four and is on 96 points, two behind leaders Newcastle and two ahead of third-placed Bignall End.

This weekend fourth seeded Porthill Park visit Elworth in what should be a very good race. Last Sunday, Elworths 3rd XI lost by four wickets at Woodley in Cheshire County League 3rd XI Division Two. In bat 49 by Ryan Hudson, 25 by Glen Lewis and a late flurry by Matt Isherwood (24) saw 155 placed.

Follow InYourArea’s Facebook page for the latest national headlines

Defensible but 20 less than hoped. Although there were two early wickets each for Ben Morgan and Isherwood, the home side was led home by Chris Bray (42 not out) and Harry Rippon (40).

This result drops Elworth to third place, although he is still very much on the hunt. The 4th XI welcomed Didsbury Wanderers to a Division Three game of the Cheshire County League for the 3rd XIs. Led by 26 by Anthony Evans and 22 by Tim Statham, the Foxes reached their victory target with over 14 overs and five wickets in hand.

Didsbury scored 128/8 of 40 overs, limited by tight Elworth bowling, most notably from Nigel Nixon (3/22 from seven overs), Sam Sherrat (1/10 from eight), Adam Copnall (1/17 from six) , Ben Brock’s eight overs gave up just 14 runs and Ross Bayley took 2/17. Elworth is in the middle of the table, but has two games in hand in the top three.

This weekend the 3rd XI will be home to Ashton on Mersey (2pm) and the 4th XI will also travel to Haslington at 2pm.