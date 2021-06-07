Sports
CVC serves up $600 million global tennis merger as ATP and WTA eye match-up | Business news
The former Formula 1 motorsport owner is in talks over a $600 million deal that could change the face of global tennis by combining the organizers of the men’s and women’s tours under one commercial entity.
Sky News has learned that CVC Capital Partners is in detailed negotiations over an investment in the merged professional tours.
The talks are said to be at an advanced stage.
A fusion of the men’s and women’s tours has been a long-held ambition of executives across the sport.
CVC would receive approval from the ATP and WTA boards later this month.
The plans, which have reportedly been pending for several months, would merge the commercial activities of ATP and WTA under the name One Tennis, in which CVC would have a minority stake.
Mark Webster, the chief executive of ATP Media, would fulfill the same role at One Tennis, according to insiders.
When completed, it would be the latest effort involving CVC to reshape a major global sport at the most elite level.
It is in the process of buying a stake in the Six Nations Rugby Championship, although that deal has sparked interest from the Competition and Markets Authority.
CVC already has interests in Premiership Rugby and Pro14 and is negotiating the purchase of a stake in the South African equivalent.
The buyout company’s most recent sports deal was the purchase of a stake in the commercial rights of the International Volleyball Federation, while it is also exploring deals in the US NBA basketball league and women’s football in England.
CVC is believed to believe there is significant potential in combining the men’s and women’s tennis tours to accelerate the sport’s recovery from the pandemic.
The investment company is likely to invest more in tournaments and prize money for players, improved broadcast production capabilities and an enhanced global digital platform for fans of the sport.
Last year Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II and most elite tournaments on the calendar were either canceled, played behind closed doors or had few spectators.
The French Open, which concludes this weekend and features many of the world’s best players, such as Rafael Nadal and Coco Gauff, is played with a strictly limited audience.
CVC has set a benchmark for private equity investment in the industry with its decades-long ownership of F1.
The takeover firm was also the controlling shareholder in MotoGP, selling it as a result of its initial investment in F1.
Private equity firms have identified the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to deploy capital, while also leveraging their expertise in areas such as media and broadcast rights and data.
Sky News revealed earlier this year that US-based private equity investor Silver Lake was in advanced talks to buy a stake in the commercial rights of the New Zealand All Blacks.
The ATP and WTA have been approached for comment, while CVC declined to comment.
