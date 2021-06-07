Ottawa Senators’ All-Time Top 10 College Hockey Players

As the Ottawa senators continue their rebuilding, many of their young stars of the future are products of the NCAA hockey system. Defender Thomas Chabot was a junior hockey star and there are many European players on the roster and in their system. But never before have senators relied so much on college boys as they do now.

Brady Tkachuk, Josh Norris and Colin White all turned pro after playing college hockey. Jacob Bernard-Docker and Shane Pinto joined the team as their season at the University of North Dakota ended. First round Jake Sanderson is coming soon to upgrade the defense unit.

As we enter this new era, let’s take a look at the top 10 senators of all time by former college players.

10. Mike Condon

If Anton Forsberg was a brilliant pick-up this season, the acquisition of goalkeeper Mike Condon was just as brilliant in the 2016-17 season. The Senators acquired Condon from the Pittsburgh Penguins after only playing one stint there. The previous season was his first in the NHL and he started 55 games as a rookie for the Montreal Canadiens.

The interesting story about college hockey is that Condon’s first NHL game was the… 2015-16 Senators Home Opener. He started in goal for the Canadiens, who won 3-1, and played the previous four seasons with Princeton University.

The start for Ottawa that night was Matt OConnor, an acclaimed rookie from Boston University. He signed with Ottawa after his junior year as a potential goalkeeper of the future. He allowed three goals on 31 shots in the game, but it was the only NHL game he would ever play. Only 29 years old, he spent most of the next five years in the ECHL. Last season he played in Denmark.

When the Senators picked up Condon from the Penguins, OConnor was bumped into the Ottawas keeper’s food chain. Starting goalkeeper Craig Anderson suffered an injury and Condon went 19-14-6 in 40 games to help Ottawa make the playoffs. And once they got in, the Senators went on the run, taking the Penguins into a double overtime in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Condon, who turned 31 on April 27, played two games with the Senators in 2018-19 before being sent to the Belleville Senators of the AHL, where he later suffered an injury. After the season, they traded him to the Tampa Bay Lightning. He played for three different minor league teams in the 2019-20 season.

9. Bob Kudelskiz

Kudelski, a gifted goalscorer from Yale, was picked by the Senators in the team’s second-ever season swap after joining the NHL in the 1992-93 season.

On December 19, 1992, Senators Kudelski and Shawn McCosh of the Los Angeles Kings picked up for Marc Fortier and Jim Thomson. In what basically amounts to two half seasons with the Senators, Kudelski scored 21 goals in 48 matches in 1992-93 and then scored 26 goals in 42 games in 1993-94 before being traded to the Florida Panthers. Kudelski’s goal in Ottawa is even more impressive when you consider how bad those teams were. Ottawa had a 10-70-4-0 record in 1992-93. The following season, they were not much better, going 14-61-9.

8. Todd White

If ever there was a textbook late bloomer, it’s Todd White.

After scoring 51 goals and 87 assists for 138 points in 49 games with the Central Junior Hockey League’s Kanata Lasers, White attended Clarkson University. In his junior season, he scored 29 goals in 38 games. As a senior, he had 38 goals and 36 assists from 74 points in 37 games.

After three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers organizations, White joined his hometown Senators in the 2000-01 season. He had a couple of seasons of 20 goals in Ottawa, scoring 25 of them and another five in the playoffs in 2001-02. After the 2004-05 NHL lockout, he moved to the Minnesota Wild before concluding his career with the Atlanta Thrashers.

7. Andrew Hammond

He earned the nickname The Hamburglar during his four years of college hockey at Bowling Green State, and he became a legend during the 2014-15 Senators’ playoff run.

Andrew Hammond’s historic run led the Senators to a spot in the 2015 playoffs.Amy Irvin / The hockey writers)

With Craig Anderson and Robin Lehner both injured, Hammond inherited the Ottawa net to end a disappointing season. He won, then won again and then kept winning. In 24 games, he set an incredible 20-1-2 record and took the Senators to the playoffs. Although the team lost their first-round series to Montreal, the Hamburglar Run, as it’s called in Ottawa, remains one of the most exciting two-month stretches in the team’s history.

6. Brian Elliott

Like Todd White, Brian Elliott was a late bloomer. He was overlooked in the OHL Draft and went on to play for the Ajax Axemen of the Ontario Provincial Junior A Hockey League. The Senators Selected Elliott 291st the penultimate pick overall in the 2003 NHL Draft. The Wisconsin Badgers, meanwhile, lost a goalkeeper prospect when Mike Brodeur, another future Senator, chose to play junior hockey in the WHL. The senators suggested picking up Elliott.

The move paid off. Within three years, Elliott was a Hobey Baker Award finalist and helped Wisconsin back to the 2005-06 NCAA Championship. He stabilized the goalkeeping situation in Ottawa before they traded him to Colorado for Craig Anderson. The 36-year-old goalkeeper is in his fourth year with the Philadelphia Flyers.

5. Brady Tkachuk

Chances are, Tkachuk will soon be number one on this list. But he’s not there yet.

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tkachuk joined the Senators at Boston University after a year, where he had eight goals and 23 assists for 31 points in 40 games with the Terriers. He had 22 and 21 goals in his first two seasons with the Senators, and had 17 goals and 19 assists for 36 points in 56 games in the shortened 2020-21 season. As well as being one of Ottawas’ top offensive players, he has also become a team leader on and off the ice and is arguably the most popular Senator since Daniel Alfredsson.

4. Shawn McEachern

Like Tkachuk, McEachern is a product of Boston University. He played three seasons with the Terriers, with big attacking figures and a large share of penalty minutes. As a junior, he had his most prolific season with 34 goals and 48 assists for 82 points in 41 games. In five seasons with the Senators, he broke the 30-goal mark twice and scored 29 goals in another year. He had 304 points in 454 games with the Senators. (from Double Team: Shawn McEachern found success with the Penguins and Senators, Trib Live, 13/07/2020) In the off-season of 2002, they traded him to the Thrashers for Hector Pothier.

3. Mark Borowieckic

Like Todd White, Borowiecki played in the Central Canada Junior Hockey League and then attended Clarkson University. He is cut from the same cloth as former Senator Chris Neil, a fighter with heart and soul who defended his teammates and was always a fan favorite.

Mark Borowiecki, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The hockey writers)

As a stay-at-home physical defender, Borowiecki hasn’t put down any substantial numbers. In his final season in Ottawa, however, he scored seven goals, one less than his total goals scored in his first eight NHL seasons combined. He played 375 games with the Senators, collected 51 points and scored a total of 647 penalty minutes.

2. Kyle Turris

After scoring 66 goals and 55 assists for 121 points in just 53 games with the BC Junior Hockey League’s Burnaby Express, Turris was a third overall draft pick of the Phoenix (now Arizona) Coyotes in 2007.

He spent the next season at the University of Wisconsin and had 35 points in 36 games in his lone season with the Badgers. The Coyotes traded Turris to Ottawa during the 2011-12 season, and he immediately became one of the team’s elite attacking stars. While the Senators didn’t reach their 2000s success, they did make it to the playoffs in four of the next six seasons after the Turris takeover. Before the Senators traded him to Nashville early in his seventh season with the team, he racked up a total of 274 points in 408 games with the club. He also had 24 playoff points.

1. Dany Heatley

Like Turris, Heatley was a top scorer in Junior A hockey before attending the University of Wisconsin. In 60 games with the Calgary Canucks of the 1998-99 Alberta Junior Hockey League season, he had 70 goals and 56 assists for 126 points. In his two seasons with Wisconsin, he scored 52 goals and had 61 assists for 113 points in 77 games.

Dany Heatley (courtesy: Flickr)

Heatley played four seasons with the Senators and became the first player in franchise history to score 50 goals. He accomplished the feat twice, scoring 50 in both 2005-06 and 2006-07. Heatley played on the famous Pizza Line with Daniel Alfredsson and Jason Spezza and achieved career highlights in 2006-07 with 50 goals, 55 assists and 105 points. He added another 22 points in 20 playoff games as the Senators reached the Stanley Cup final.

The Senators split Heatley with the San Jose Sharks after the 2008-09 season. Although he was somewhat vilified by the Senators’ fans for wanting to leave Ottawa, he remains one of the greatest players in club history, as well as the greatest senator to ever come out of college hockey.

It will be interesting to revisit this list in about five years’ time to see which players of the new wave of collegiate stars in the senatorial system can crack the top 10. Names like Norris, Bernard-Docker, Pinto and Sanderson have a chance to make the list. And with very little junior hockey in 2020-21 due to COVID-19 and Ottawa still holding a top 10 first-round draft pick, there’s a good chance the Senators will add another college hockey star to their depth map.