Table tennis federation plans training camp for Olympic rowers from June 20 – Edexlive

The Table Tennis Federation of India is planning a training camp for its Olympic contingent in Sonepat from June 20, in a bid to make up for a far from ideal build-up to the Games amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping the country, the four players in Tokyo – Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee – have been restricted to individual training since qualifying in March.

“Preparations were not ideal, but you couldn’t help it during the pandemic. We are now waiting for SAI’s approval for the 15-day camp. It should come in a day or two.” A total of 12 players and four support staff will be part of the camp. The players have also trained in DPS Sonepat before so they are familiar with the facility,” TTFI adviser MP Singh told media. Except Sathiyan, who wants to continue training with coach S Raman in Chennai and avoid traveling in COVID times , the other Olympic-bound rowers will be part of the camp.

In addition to the Olympic players, other Indian players including Archana Kamath, Sanil Shetty and Manav Thakkar will also be in Sonepat. “Players will undergo RT-PCR testing on arrival on June 17 and when camp starts from June 20, there will be a daily rapid antigen test,” said Singh. Sharath, who is about to compete in his fourth Olympics, was unable to obtain a visa to train in Denmark and is therefore looking forward to much-needed training in a team environment.

He and Sathiyan will compete in singles, but the veteran’s focus is on mixed doubles with Manika. They both surprisingly won bronze at the 2018 Asian Games and the combination remains India’s best shot at another good result in Tokyo. “Manika and I focused on our movement before and during the qualifiers. Now we need to get better at playing situations in a match. The preparations were far from ideal (due to COVID), but we need to make the most of this camp,” said Sharat.