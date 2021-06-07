Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports show they’ve figured things out with big win at Sonoma

By Bob Pockrass

SONOMA, California Kyle Larson has always known how to go fast at Sonoma Raceway.

In six previous visits he started no worse than the fifth and in Sunday’s race he took the green off pole for the fourth consecutive year. But he had never raced well in Sonoma, with a previous best finish of 10th.

That was before Larson trained the field on Sunday. The win, in which he led 57 of 92 laps, was another sign of his growth as a driver in his first season with Hendrick Motorsports.

He produced very good but not great results at Chip Ganassi Racing from 2014 to 2020. Now he has achieved “great” status even on road courses, which many would consider to be his potentially greatest challenge in NASCAR.

Larson makes the competition concerned, but not surprised, as many consider him a generational talent. Now he proves it.

While this was his first race win on the track, Larson knows he could have gotten one earlier this year as he likely would have won the race at the Circuit of the Americas if the rain hadn’t cut short the event.

He backed up that display with his performance on Sunday, a performance that in some ways declared Larson the new driver to beat on road courses.

Where did it come from? It wasn’t just from doing more laps or what many would say is better equipment.

Larson has teamed up with Scott Speed, a former Formula 1 and NASCAR racer.

“Scott is one of the best American road racers we’ve ever seen,” Larson said. Scott really helped me this week by picking his brain often, looking at areas I’ve probably struggled with in the past.

“I had my mindset, how I thought you had to slow people down, which was the opposite of what you really had to do. So when I talked to him, I felt like I could slow people down a lot better. I was in able to pass people very easily.”

Part of that learning process is looking at the data all teams have about where drivers are braking and accelerating while navigating a course. Larson studied where he could improve.

And that goes for Hendrick as a team too.

“To be quite honest, the issues he’s had with the handling and the cars in the past at Ganassi, we’ve had the same issues,” said Larson crew chief Cliff Daniels, who was former crew chief for Jimmie Johnson. “I can’t say Hendrick has been as good as we need to be here.

“I think it was more Chevrolet in the past. We had a hard time with Jimmie the last few rides here. Some of our other teammates did too.”

How did the organization improve for the first race at Sonoma since 2019? They looked at the driver and team that has dominated road courses in recent years: Larson’s Hendrick teammate Chase Elliott and crew chief Alan Gustafson, who could argue that Larson needs to win more races before he is crowned best road course driver in NASCAR right now.

“We’ve all been able to take such a foundation from what they’ve built, and we can start applying it to these tracks that we haven’t been to in a while,” Daniels said. “Of course there are some new tracks coming up that we haven’t been to yet.

“We have to keep building on it, that’s a really cool place to be. We’ll see how it goes.”

If Larson can build on his achievements over the past five weeks, three second places followed by two wins, he will be unstoppable this year.

His performance in Sonoma, especially the improvement he showed in his ability to race there, made his opponents shake their heads.

“He’s always been fast here. He’s got speed here,” said Joey Logano, who finished in the top-5 for the third time in a row on a road course. “He just has a car that sticks in front of him now.

“That was probably the difference.”

In every one of this year’s road races, Larson was fast. Those who follow him try to figure out how to catch him.

“We’ve been battling different problems at every road course,” said Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch. “I don’t know if the Hendrick cars have the same setup every week, but we keep making small adjustments and we keep chasing different demons.

“We were there. We have good, fast cars. Toyota, JGR are doing really well, but we definitely don’t have the overall pace to 5 [of Larson] certainly.”

The only driver who had Larson’s pace on Sunday was Elliott, who just didn’t have enough. Perhaps the hardest thing for Elliott to decipher, as his team knows exactly what Larson’s car has and what he’s doing.

“There were places on the track where I thought I was a little bit better, and there were places on the track where he was better,” Elliott said. “Then there were places where I thought we were pretty even. [We] needed more of a tick to find out.”

Larsons competitors will still point to material, especially as Larson and Elliott were 1-2 in the past two road course races (with Elliott winning at COTA).

“A great driver can only do so much in a mediocre car, and vice versa,” said Logano. “I always think it’s 50-50 and now he has both.

“That’s why we all raced out with our tongues to catch him.”

