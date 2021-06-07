Boris Johnson gets into fight over racist and sexist tweets from cricketers cricket

Boris Johnson has backed British culture secretary Oliver Dowden after the minister accused England’s governing body of going “over the top” by banning player Ollie Robinson for racist and sexist tweets.

In a highly unusual intervention, Dowden said on Monday that the England and Wales Cricket Board should “think again” about suspending Robinson, who has apologized for the tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013.

While details of his online comments emerged on Wednesday – the day the fast bowler made his debut in England’s Test match against New Zealand at Lord’s – the ECB did not suspend the bowler until the end of the game on Sunday. The agency is now conducting a disciplinary investigation.

Robinson, 27, apologized for the tweets, saying he was “embarrassed” and “embarrassed”, and has now left the England team’s camp for the second test against New Zealand in Birmingham on Thursday.

But while acknowledging that the player’s comments were “offensive and wrong”, Dowden tweeted: “They are also ten years old and written by a teenager. The teenager is now a man and has rightly apologized. The ECB is over. gone to the top by suspending him and would have to think again.”

Johnson’s spokesman said the prime minister “supports” Dowden’s intervention. “As Oliver Dowden pointed out, these were comments made more than a decade ago by someone as a teenager, for which they rightly apologized,” the spokesperson said.

Dowden and Johnson’s decision to address the controversy over Robinson’s tweets reflects a belief in high-ranking conservative circles that voters are growing tired of what some see as excessive sensitivity to cultural issues.

The Culture Secretary has been highly critical of campaigns to tear down statues representing figures from Britain’s colonial past and has sought to reduce the role of the ‘metropolitan elite’ in the governance of museums and galleries.

The ECB declined to comment on the latest developments, but the organisation’s CEO, Tom Harrison, previously said readers of the tweets “would take away a completely unacceptable picture of cricket and cricketers”.

The governing body has fought to increase the appeal of the sport and plans to launch The Hundred, a new tournament designed to attract families and younger fans.

The controversy highlights how cultural and societal divisions over sexism and racism have permeated sport. A new era of athlete activism has found support in some quarters and opposition elsewhere.

Taking the knee was made popular by Colin Kaepernick, a quarterback in North America’s National Football League, who was pushed out of the sport as a result. Last year, it became the central focus of a global campaign against racism and inequality following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Still, taking the knee has become a division in the sport. In Formula 1, the global racing series, British seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, the sport’s only black driver, took the brunt of the races, but didn’t get to join all of his competitors.

Naomi Osaka, the Japanese tennis star, last year wore a face mask named Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was murdered by police in her home during the US Open, a tournament she won.

Meanwhile, in the run-up to a game against Romania on Sunday, supporters chased England’s men’s football team for ‘going on their knees’ in a symbolic statement against racism. England manager Gareth Southgate has criticized fans for being booed. Ian Wright, the former England and Arsenal striker, said that “the excuses they use to captivate are unfair”.

With more wealth than ever before and millions of followers on social media, athletes have the tools to take a stance on important issues close to their hearts. However, they also face backlash, questioning whether their activism is at odds with ordinary people and fans.

Lee Anderson, a Conservative MP, said last week that the England team’s decision to kneel before the games was a “big mistake” and that he “will not watch my beloved England team supporting a political movement.” whose core principles aim to undermine our way of life”.