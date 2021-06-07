Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, Pimples, Busts Of The Same Model That Called Josh Allen’s Big Season

It’s always hard to judge a team’s draft before players have adjusted, but the Jacksonville Jaguars look like big winners coming out of the 2021 NFL Draft. They took Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall, but they also added Clemson teammate Travis Etienne with their alternate first-lap pick, which should make Lawrence even more comfortable. The last six NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year winners have been quarterbacks or running backs, but where should they rank in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings?

While Lawrence is expected to start immediately, coach Urban Meyer has seen Etienne as the third defender, which certainly influences how you should approach him during your 2021 Fantasy football strategy?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bill’s quarterback Josh Allen was drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model paired him up as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen went on to become the #2-scoring Fantasy QB, surpassing all three of the other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine’s advice reap a lot of value from that choice.

The same model has a proven track record of giving Fantasy Football tips, with AJ Brown also being identified as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Moreover, it is called earlier Fantasy football sleepers such as Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018 and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who counted on such players had a chance to win their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat out human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections are updated several times a day, so you always get the best Fantasy football advice.

Top Fantasy football sleepers 2021

One of the 2021 Fantasy football spars the model predicts: 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The former Arizona state first-round squad took on a major offensive role in his rookie season due to a number of injuries at the San Francisco position, and he delivered impressive results with 60 catches for 748 yards and five touchdowns in just 12 games.

Aiyuk was on the field for at least 70 percent of offensive snaps in every game he played and his 96 total goals included 14 red zone goals, which were 18th among the wide receivers in the NFL. Aiyuk thinks it’s an important part of a Niners offense that needs to be improved by general health and the hope is that the quarterback game will improve with Jimmy Garoppolo and Lance battling for the runway. That is why the model ranks Aiyuk as a top-20 wide receiver, even though he is the board’s 28th receiver on average.

Top Fantasy Football Outbreaks 2021

The model also projects Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts as one of the best breakouts in 2021 Fantasy Football. The former Florida superstar won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s best tight end in 2020 after 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. Pitts’ two-year totals as a Gator were a whopping 97 catches for 1,419 yards and 17 TDs.

Pitts now slides cleanly into Atlanta’s pass-happy attack, giving veteran quarterback Matt Ryan another explosive target. As the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Pitts is the best selected tight end in history and has the required expectations. And the SportsLine model sees Pitts exceeding those high expectations, ranking the rookie as the fifth best tight end in his 2021 Fantasy football rankings, ahead of veteran tight ends like Irv Smith and Rob Gronkowski.

Top Fantasy Football Busts 2021

As for players to avoid, model Jets wide receiver lists Corey Davis as one of the best 2021 Fantasy football busts. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft set a record in receptions (65) and surpassed the record in receiving yards (984) and touchdowns (five) to earn a $37.5 million three-year contract with the Jets this off season. Now he will be part of a reworked Jets passing attack along with #2 overall pick Zach Wilson as quarterback and second round pick Elijah Moore.

However, there is likely to be a big learning curve for Wilson in an offense that suddenly has a lot of mouths to feed with Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims and Keelan Cole also in the mix. Under a bright New York spotlight, the model predicts Davis will finish outside the top 65 wide receivers, despite a 2021 Fantasy Football ADP of 43 in the position.

