CVC in talks to set up $4 billion global tennis group





CVC Capital Partners is in talks on a $600 million deal that would bring the men’s and women’s pro tennis calendars together and allow the private equity firm to buy into the sport. Under the proposals, CVC would take a 15 percent stake in One Tennis, a new entity created to manage media and data rights for both tours, according to people familiar with the proposals, and values ​​it at $4 billion. The Association of Tennis Professionals and the Women’s Tennis Association, the governing bodies of the tours, would remain as separate entities and be responsible for sporting decisions. But they would coordinate the schedules so that male and female players would play in more of the same events, as they do in the “majors” – the four elite tournaments, including Wimbledon and the US Open, which have a separate governing body. If agreed, the deal would mark a first step into tennis for CVC, a Luxembourg-based private equity group seeking to secure sports deals globally, including in football, rugby, volleyball, basketball and auto racing. The company previously owned Formula 1 and MotoGP and has bought into the Six Nations, Premiership Rugby and Pro 14 rugby tournaments, as well as the International Volleyball Federation. It has been in talks to invest in the Italian Serie A football league, the German Bundesliga and the San Antonio Spurs basketball team. CVC’s recent strategy has been to try to acquire minority stakes in leading leagues in an effort to gain enough leverage to take over the commercial leadership of sports leagues and tournaments and bundle media rights packages to sell around the world. CVC declined to comment. The ATP tour consists of 64 tournaments in 31 countries, while the WTA, founded by Billie Jean King in 1973, has more than 50. Under the proposed deal, One Tennis would control the broadcasting rights to both agencies’ tournaments, as well as the rights to sell data to gambling companies. The ATP has a contract with IMG for betting data, while the WTA has a deal with Stats Perform, both of which could be monitored by One Tennis if the deal goes through. Recommended Mark Webster, chief executive of ATP’s existing sales and broadcast division, ATP Media, is lining up to lead One Tennis, with ATP Media becoming part of the new entity, according to a person familiar with the matter. A deal could potentially be agreed as early as this month, one of the people said. It would aim to create an entity that could eventually bid to run the media and data rights of the grand slam tournaments, she added. The ATP and WTA did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the talks, which were first reported by Sky News. Both organizations were forced to suspend tournaments last year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Andrea Gaudenzi, chairman of the ATP, told the Financial Times last year that he was in favor of merging the ATP and the WTA. Roger Federer, who shares the record of winning 20 major titles, and Billie Jean King have also spoken out in favor of a merger.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos