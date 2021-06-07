Indy Fuel meets Greenville in Kelly Cup play-offs

For the first time since 2018, the Indy Fuel will return to the Kelly Cup Playoffs. But for Tuesday night’s Fuel game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, the team needs extra support from home fans.

And don’t worry, there will be loads of room for it.

Indiana Farmers Coliseum will be operating at full capacity for Indy’s first round game against Greenville when the puck falls at 7:05 PM. Masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated individuals. Fans who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks and follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tickets can be bought here.

The extra attendance comes at an opportune time for the Fuel, who are making their second playoff appearance in franchise history.

“We are excited to have a full build-up for our second ever Kelly Cup Playoff run,” said Fuel President Larry McQueary. Our fans are creating one of the best home ice advantages in the league and without them our team wouldn’t be where they are today. are in the competition.” positions.

Without taking into account the results of Tuesday’s game, the 2020-2021 season was already Indy’s best. After last season was canceled due to the pandemic, the Fuel, led by sophomore head coach and general manager Doug Christiansen, set a franchise record for single-season wins (37).

‘Doing things the right way’

Indy (37-24-8 OTLs) started the year winning the first five games and looking dominant. Christiansen believes the team peaks at the perfect time.

While we had great success early on, we sometimes had success in ways that stemmed from bad habits, Christiansen told IndyStar by phone on Sunday. We had a lot of talent and were able to play and get away with mistakes. Now things were doing the right way.

Blocking shots, getting pucks and avoiding the penalty area are compelling reasons why Indy has won four of the last five. However, the Fuel isn’t the only team to improve over the season.

Greenville (38-19-12) was not a big challenge for Indy in the regular season. The Fuel defeated the Swamp Rabbits four out of five times and even knocked them out 4-0 twice in back-to-back meetings.

The last game was in February, and like Indy, Greenville ended the season with a groove. Things may go very differently over the course of the best-of-five series.

They’ve gotten better since we last played them, but so have we, Fuel forward Matt Marcinew told IndyStar. Looking at their team I think it’s built around speed, puck protection and they want to dictate the pace of the game.

Strengths for the fuel

Luckily for Indy, it’s built the same way.

Offensively, the Fuel is attacked by Marcinew and attacker Nic Pierog. Together, the two provided 47 goals and 46 assists. They will need to be at their best to get some momentum into the series before heading to South Carolina for potentially three games.

The last time Indy made the playoffs, it was swept 4-0 by the Toledo Walleye. To win its first run as a franchise, the Fuel will need to overcome Greenville’s home field advantage. After Tuesday’s game, Games two, three and four will be played at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Pacers Insider:Nate McMillan finally proves he can win in playoffs with a better team in Atlanta

If necessary, the Fuel will return to Indiana Farmers Coliseum on June 14 for an elimination match. Christiansen says he believes Indy will be focused and prepared to play during the road trip. However, an 18-16 away record could be a weakness that should neutralize Indy’s goalkeeping work.

For us everything starts with goalkeeping and it is clear that Dan Bakala is a key figure for us, said Christiansen.

Bakala’s 18 wins were the fifth highest among ECHL goalkeepers, but he could have his hands full against Swamp Rabbits Matt Bradley and Garrett Thompson. Overcoming tough challenges was the Fuels MO, but the playoffs are clearly another obstacle.

We need to understand that every game matters and every shot matters, Marcinew said. I think the biggest difference is the desperation everyone plays with.

Desperate is how Indy feels for the Kelly Cup title. Since its inception in 2014, the Fuel has not come close to championship glory, but this could be the year. For Christiansen, it would be special to bring a championship to a city where the hockey lust is growing day by day.

I think the people who go to hockey, and they see it at the playoff level, there’s no way not to get addicted, Christiansen said. If you are a young family and you have children and you want them to see something new or continue to increase their interest, there is no better time than when they were playing.