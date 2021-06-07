North London’s largest beer garden where you can do karaoke and even go into gladiatorial duels





With the weather getting sunnier by the day and the euros on the doorstep, many people will be looking for new places to go with their friends and family. There are many locations in London to exercise and have a few pints. But one location opening on June 24 will be awarded the title of the largest beer garden in North London. The Garden in Kentish Town on the Northern Line has been described as an urban oasis and the ultimate day or night getaway for sports fans, comedy buffs and foodies. It will be a sister site to the South London beer garden in Vauxhall, which is home to the best street food. The area is a whopping 12,000 square feet and can accommodate around 950 people, and it will be Covid safe. For more London news and features delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter here . They designed it in the style of a German outdoor beer hall with rows of long tables, accompanied by the astroturf ground and lots of plants for a cool feel. Sports fans will consider this a paradise with the huge sports screens that will show every match from Euro 2021, Wimbledon, the World Boxing Championship and beyond, domestic and European football and international rugby. The atmosphere will no doubt be great if England score a winner at the last minute!





(Image: Jukebox)

There will be eight international street food merchants to fill the stomach and a range of beers and cocktails will be served and delivered to the table via an app. If sports isn’t really your thing, there are a few games to keep you busy, including table tennis, beer pong and even a gladiatorial contest. This will be like the games where people ride the bull and try to stay on, but here people will sit down and try to knock each other off with inflatable sticks. A packed schedule includes weekly bottomless brunches every Saturday, Eccentric Drag Artists hosting Drag Bingo & Brunch Events, musical showcases including Viva Reggaeton, soulful house brunches, a 90s Brunch and the list goes on. The program of events also runs seasonally with the annual Oktoberfest celebrations, Rum & Reggae, and more. Not far from the buzzing Camden vibe, this place will become a new hot spot for many in the coming months. You can get more information about their social media.







