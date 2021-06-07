All-America Honors awarded to Kessler and Zein





GAINESVILLE, Fla. University of Florida women’s tennis stars McCartney Kessler and Marlee Zein were named 2021 All-Americans by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) when the organization announced its NCAA Division I honors Monday afternoon. Kessler earned the All-American honors in singles and doubles, while Zein was awarded a doubles. Kessler and Zein become the 57this and 58this players in program history to garner All-American recognition. Florida’s long list is the longest in the Southeastern Conference, and its storied women’s tennis program has now won 140 All-American honors. Kessler’s 2021 season was nothing short of sensational as the Georgia native led the Gators with an overall record of 18-3, including a score of 14-2 in dual match play. The three-time All-SEC honorary finished No. 8 in the ITA singles rankings and qualified for her second consecutive NCAA appearance in the individual singles tournament after taking the No. 8 overall seed of the event. Kessler, who finished the regular season with a seven-game winning streak, racked up seven wins over ranked opponents, and her steady performance helped the Gators take seven straight wins to close out the year. In the doubles, Kessler’s impact was just as great. Starring alongside Zein, Kessler helped set the tone from Florida’s top spot. The Gator duo registered an overall record of 16-8, including a score of 11-6 during the double match. After starting the season at number 32 in the ITA doubles ranking, the tandem rose to number 2 after a nine-game win streak. Kessler and Zein’s winning streak was the longest of any Florida duo since 2017, when Josie Kuhlman and Belinda Woolcock took 12 straight wins. In the final standings, Kessler and Zein finished No. 7 in the nation. They took six wins over ranked foes, including four wins over opponents in the top 15. The duo represented the Gators in the NCAA Individual Championships and advanced to the round of 16 in Orlando last month. The two Gators earned the number 6 overall seed of the tournament. Criteria for ITA All-America honors include finishing in the top 16 of the NCAA Singles Championship, progressing to the round of 16 at the NCAA Championship, or finishing in the top 20 of the final Oracle/ITA Singles -ranking. All-America recognition is awarded to doubles teams that finish in the top eight for the NCAA Championship, reach the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championship, or finish in the top 10 in the Oracle/ITA National Doubles Rankings. About the Intercollegiate Tennis Association The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) is committed to serving college tennis and returning the leaders of tomorrow. As the governing body of college tennis, the ITA oversees varsity tennis for men and women in the NCAA Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA, and Junior/Community College Divisions. The ITA operates a comprehensive awards and ranking program for men’s and women’s varsity players, coaches and teams across all divisions, providing recognition for their achievements on and off the field. For more information about the ITA, visit the ITA website at www.itatennis.com, like the ITA on Facebook or follow @ITA_Tennis on Twitter and Instagram.www.itatennis.com. FOLLOW THE GATORS

SOCIAL:Twitter|Facebook|Instagram

JOIN THE CALL: #GoGators







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos