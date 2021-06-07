When a Cricket Fan Made $5,000 for One Hand





We know how important fielding is in modern cricket. There are no cricket fans who haven’t heard the phrase “catch, win your matches”, and it’s so true.

In the history of cricket we have seen that dropping a catch has changed the complexity of the match, and a spectacular catch can win you a match that your team was losing. We’ve seen some excellent borderline catches of the supermen, or should we call them the superhuman of cricket, as AB De Villiers is a prominent example. But what about someone who takes a catch from the crowd. In a match of the T20 competition Super Smash in New Zealand between Otago Volts and Wellington Firebirds, a fan from the crowd took a spectacular one-handed catch, which is why the fan named Andrew McCulloch won a cash prize. which is worth $5,000. According to reports, due to some sponsorship, there is a rule in the Super Smash that if a fan from the audience can make a simple one-handed catch, they will receive a cash prize of $5,000. Andrew McCulloch later revealed to the media that he would use the cash prize to pay off his debts. You can watch the video of the catch here: We all know that cricket is a game of bat and ball, but we cannot deny how important fielding has become in cricket now. A normal cricketer cannot make the spectacular catches as there is a huge need for physical fitness and athleticism. Some of the most amazing outfield players we’ve seen are the man we call Mr. 360, AB De Villiers, Faf Du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Ben Stokes, and there are so many that we cannot name them all here. After seeing all this, we can all say that fielding has become an important aspect of cricket and the obvious bat and ball.

