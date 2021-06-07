District 13-5A DII Football Summer Preview Series: Quarterbacks

1. Wake up: Mason Shorb may have been the best-preserved territory in the early part of 2020, but his performances throughout the season made him impossible to ignore at the end of the year. Shorb shredded defenses with 3,100 yards and 39 touchdowns as a sophomore, Earn All-Centex Newcomer of the Year from the American Statesman, district newcomer of the year and all states commendation from the Associated Press. He led his team to a perfect district record and a regional quarterfinal. Shores always seemed to save his best performances for the biggest stages, making the kind of clutch play that belied his minimal season experience. Now a junior, Shorb and his team hope to raise the bar even higher and take both his personal game and the team as a whole to the next level.

2. Eastern View: After a bit of a sputter from a 1-3 start, the Patriots’ offense got hot at just the right time last season, scoring 40 or more points in each of its last six games. heading for the deepest playoff run in school history. Quarterback Peyton Adams was a key part of that explosion. As a junior, Adams completed 195 of his 303 attempts for 2,562 yards and 29 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions. With a full spring and summer to continue his development, Adams may have to be comfortable in the driving seat of offensive coordinator Michael Bonewald’s versatile offense this year, and monster numbers could result. The three-sport star also shines on both the baseball diamond and basketball court.

3. Brenham:Stephen Stackhouse came on the scene with 1,653 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and just five airborne interceptions, leading the Cubs to second in the district a year ago. In addition, the senior added 363 yards and four more scores on the ground. With a full off-season and 7-on-7 slate under its belt coming this fall, expect Steakhouse to be even better in its senior season. Offensive Coordinator Danny Ramsey will be tasked with finding even more ways to capitalize on the talent, experience and speed of his quarterbacks arm in 2021, as the Cubs look to fire Rouse as the district champion and take a deep run in the playoffs.

4. Bastrop: Seth Mouser took over the role of starting quarterback a year ago and showed steady improvement throughout the season. His 708-yard, seven-touchdown season by air was interrupted by a breakout game against Connally in which he went 19-for-29 for 229 yards and four touchdowns. Mouser rushed just 62 yards a season ago, but should see that number take a step forward as the Bastrop coaching staff looks for more ways to use their athletic junior quarterbacks. While Mouser looks strong as a starter, junior Luke Williams and freshman Julius Aguirre are both capable of taking pictures.

5. Connal: Cougars head coach Jason Cecil could point to his quarterbacks last season as a predictor of his future success. After all, Justin Santos threw for 1,034 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior, but it’s the work Santos does now that excites Connally’s headman the most. Cecil was impressed with Santos’ work ethic and ability to continuously improve in all facets of the game. He believes his senior quarterback will have an even bigger season in 2021 and has the potential to lead his team to wins in big games against big opponents.

6. Cederbeek: Some late transfers caused the Eagles to look for then-junior quarterback Brock McLaughlin to go into last season, but despite the short run, McLaughlin almost surpassed all expectations. He threw for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns on his way to being named the District’s Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year. Despite a change in head coaching in the spring, many are expecting big things from the senior entering his final season as an eagle. His former offensive coordinator, Josh Thomas, has been promoted to interim head coach and everything must remain the same. McLaughlin will benefit from some consistency this year when it comes to the offensive system.

7. Glenn: Last year, when the Grizzlies needed help in the secondary, they summoned sophomore Sky Mendez to come in and bolster the security position. When he was just a sophomore, Mendez answered the call and became one of the team’s greatest assets at the center. Now head coach Rob Schoenfeld is once again asking Mendez to step up and compete for the job as starting quarterback. It won’t be easy as he will be asked to help lead an extremely young Grizzlies charge, but Mendez has already shown in the past that he can handle the opportunity.

8. Elgin: The Patriots said goodbye to Peter McFarlin, who played in all districts, but the Wildcat coaches think they can see his heir in sophomore Nathan Lewis. Lewis raised eyebrows as a freshman on the Elgin campus by earning starting roles on both the baseball and basketball teams and now looks poised to add football stardom to his growing resume. Lewis will need to grow both physically and mentally to prepare for the pressures of taking the starting quarterback position, but all the physical tools are in place to give the defense major problems once the game slows for him.

DISTRICT 13-5A DII FOOTBALL SUMMER PREVIEW SERIES

ABOUT THIS SERIES:Throughout the summer, the local newspapers examine District 13-5A DII and rank each team, position by position. We then assign points to the best-ranked team at each position, with eight points for the position leader and one point for eighth place. Update the total with each episode of the series to get an idea of ​​which teams will compete for the district title and the four playoffs.

SERIES:

Week one: quarterbacks

Week two: walk back

Week three: Receivers

Week Four: Attacking line

Week Five: Defense Line

Week Six: linebackers

Week seven: Defensive Backs

Week eight: Coaching / intangibles

CURRENT STANDARDS

1.Rouse, 8

2. East view, 7

3. Brenham, 6

4.Bastrop, 5

5.Connally, 4

6. Cedar Creek, 3

7.Glenn,2

8. Elgin, 1