District 13-5A DII Football Summer Preview Series: Quarterbacks

1. Wake up: Mason Shorb may have been the best-preserved territory in the early part of 2020, but his performances throughout the season made him impossible to ignore at the end of the year. Shorb shredded defenses with 3,100 yards and 39 touchdowns as a sophomore, Earn All-Centex Newcomer of the Year from the American Statesman, district newcomer of the year and all states commendation from the Associated Press. He led his team to a perfect district record and a regional quarterfinal. Shores always seemed to save his best performances for the biggest stages, making the kind of clutch play that belied his minimal season experience. Now a junior, Shorb and his team hope to raise the bar even higher and take both his personal game and the team as a whole to the next level.

2. Eastern View: After a bit of a sputter from a 1-3 start, the Patriots’ offense got hot at just the right time last season, scoring 40 or more points in each of its last six games. heading for the deepest playoff run in school history. Quarterback Peyton Adams was a key part of that explosion. As a junior, Adams completed 195 of his 303 attempts for 2,562 yards and 29 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions. With a full spring and summer to continue his development, Adams may have to be comfortable in the driving seat of offensive coordinator Michael Bonewald’s versatile offense this year, and monster numbers could result. The three-sport star also shines on both the baseball diamond and basketball court.

