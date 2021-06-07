State champions MiaAngelina Ruja, Daniel Antov lead 2021 All-Centex tennis team





Girl Athlete of the Year MiaAngelina Ruja, senior, Bowie:After dropping her first set from the state tournament,Ruja rolled to the Class 6Agirlsingles title without losing another set, becoming the second consecutive Austin-area player Join Megha Daniaof Lake Travisin 2019 to win a girls singles title in the state’s largest classification. It’s nearly impossible to win a singles title in Class 6A in Texas, Bowie coach James Dammann said. It takes a special talent, a special heart and a special child to do that. Mia is just a competitor and a warrior. She’s very athletic, with a will to win, and when you combine that, you get a state champion. Boys Athlete of the Year Daniel Antov, senior, Westwood:Few tennis programs have ever had a more dominant season, and Antov played a pivotal role in every Westwood league. The Warriors lost just seven games in the semifinals and finals while winning the Class 6A team tennis title, with Antov winning both his singles and doubles in the final. In the spring, Antova joined the trophies program by winning the class 6A boys’ doubles title with partner MarkoMesarovic. It’s a bittersweet victory because I know it’s the end of my high school tennis career, but I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone but Marko, said Antov, who will play at MIT next year. More:Westwood remains perfect, wins 2nd state tennis title in 3 years Girls All-Central Texas Tennis Team Jacqueline Creel, junior, Lake Travis: A key member of a traditional powerhouse who reached the regional semifinals during the team tennis season, Creel teamed up with younger sister Juliana to reach the semifinals of the Class 6A girls’ doubles tournament. KinaaGraham, sophomore, Westwood:After helping Westwood win the second team tennis title in three seasons in the fall, Graham teamed up with Sachchit Sivaram to win the Class 6A mixed doubles title by beating Lake Travis Valerie Alexeykinaan and William Wang 6-2, 6-0. . Jessica Lu, senior, Westwood:A state finalist as a sophomore, the No. 1 girls’ singles player for the Warriors state championship tennis team reached the state semifinals during the spring girls’ singles season. Kylee Pike, sophomore, Lago Vista: In her first season at Class 3A school, the Vikings helped No. 1girlsplayer made the team reach the regional quarter-finals and reached the semi-finals of the girls singles series before falling into three sets. MiaAngelinaRuja, senior, Bowie:Ruja, a Pacific University signatory who moved to Austin from Phoenix prior to her junior year, won the class 6A girls’ singles title by beating Naomi Katz of El Paso Coronado 6-3, 6-3. Chrystal Zhou, senior, LASA:Not only did Zhouhelp LASA’s tennis team win a district title and reach the second round of the state playoffs in the fall, but she also reached the semifinals of the Class 5A show jumping tournament before falling in three sets against Sriya LeeshaGourammagari of Frisco Heritage. More:Bowie’s MiaAngelina Ruja, Three Central Texas Doubles Teams Win State Tennis Titles Boys All-Central Texas Tennis Team Daniel Antov, senior, Westwood:Antoven, one of the most decorated players in Westwood’s rich tennis history, ends his preparatory career with two team tennis state championships and a class 6Aboysdouble championship this season with partner MarkoMesarovic. Drew Gonzalez, junior, Wimberley: Not only did the Gonzalez team win the school’s first state tennis championship with TateMurphy, but he also helped the Texas tennis team reach the regional finals in the fall. MarkoMesarovic, sophomore, Westwood:Along with Antov, Mesarovic and his partner Kishan defeated Kersten and Ethan Scribner of Plano West 6-2, 6-4 to become the school’s first boys’ doubles championship team. Tate Murphy, junior, Wimberley:With Gonzalezas his partner, Murphy defeated teammates Peyton Anderson and Cooper Doss 7-5, 6-4 in the class 4Aboysdoubles state championship. Milind Mutala, junior, LASA:The multisport athlete, a regional champion after beating teammate Ted Gershon, took Mohan Yechuriof Frisco to three sets before falling into the 5Aboys class semi-finals. Sachchit Sivaram, senior, Westwood: Sivaram, a two-time champion of the Warriors Fall tennis team, teamed up with Graham to take a Class 6A mixed doubles championship without dropping a set in the entire season. Thomas Jones

