COVID-19: Relief funds don’t cover overheads, gyms say





By Hsieh Chun-ling / Staff Reporter

State aid for the sports sector is not enough to cover overhead costs, sports business operators said at an online press conference yesterday. The Sports Administration said last week that sports-related companies are eligible for a one-time payment if they can show that their sales for last month, this month or next month have decreased by 50 percent or more from the same month last year, or from their average. sales in March and April. Grants would be calculated by multiplying NT$40,000 (US$1,443) by the number of employees, it added. Companies that fail to pay their employees the base wage set forth in the Labor Standards Act () would receive a one-time subsidy, calculated by multiplying NT$10,000 by their number of employees. Professional athletes whose contracts have been suspended or canceled due to the Level 3 COVID-19 warning are eligible for a one-time payment of NT$40,000 if their earnings fell by 50 percent or more from last month, this month, or next month. same month last year, or of their average earnings in March and April. Table tennis Promotion Association board member Wang Shu-ching ( ) said the aid funds to be received by sports companies are calculated according to their number of employees, meaning the funds are mainly intended to cover salaries, as well as health and labor insurance for employees. . The emergency funds do not cover rent, utilities and other administrative costs that entrepreneurs have to pay each month. Some entrepreneurs manage to survive without cash flow, albeit usually in an unsustainable way, she said. Some table tennis venues in central and southern Taiwan have started selling equipment to help them survive, Wang said, adding that more fitness studios may have to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks. Chen Ying-ru, executive director of Curves Taiwan, said gym operators have faced a revenue shortfall since they were temporarily closed nearly a month ago, but in the meantime, they still have to pay rent and other fixed costs. Their financial losses could reach $100 million, she said. Taiwan People’s Party lawmaker Andy Chiu said the impact of the pandemic on the sports sector is unlikely to be resolved in a month or two. The sports administration needs to understand that there are different types of sports companies and that the pandemic affects them differently, he said, adding that the financial support must match the type of company.

