Football from Tom Brady’s first career TD pass sells in a wild auction that ends with an insane final bid





It may not be the craziest auction of all time, but things got pretty wild over the weekend when the football kicked off Tom Brady’s first touchdown pass of his career. was auctioned by Leland’s. The auction for the football, which ran from May to June 4, started with an opening bid of $75,000. From May 9 to June 4, there wasn’t much action as the high bid rose to just over $180,000 thanks to 18 different bids. However, the final bid became more than double that number after the auction went a little crazy on the last day of bidding. Over the course of the day, the bids rose from $189,520 to $428,841.60, which was the final price. The last bid came in the closing seconds of the auction and came from a person who clearly didn’t want to be outbid. With only seconds to go, the high bid was $357,368, but then our mystery person came in and blew that number out of the water: they surpassed it by more than $70,000. To put that in perspective, before the last bid came in, the biggest jump between bids was $17,000. Leland’s didn’t identify the winner of the auction – and it’s possible they never will – but this person was definitely a huge Tom Brady fan or let’s face it, it could have been BRADY HIMSELF. You would think Brady would have kept the ball after throwing his first TD pass of his career, but that’s not what happened in 2001.Brady’s 21-yard touchdown passagainst Terry Glenn in an October game against the Chargers, Glenn decided to THROW THE BALL to the stands. The ball ended up in the hands of a longtime Patriots season ticket holder, and after holding the prized football for nearly 20 years, the fan decided to sell it. “My whole goal is to get it into the hands of the right fan who will enjoy telling their family and friends that they have the ball,” the anonymous said.seller said in may. “It’s a piece of history you never see, but some of these great pieces of history have to be in the hands of the fans, so I want to get it to the right person who will enjoy it like I did.” The idea that Brady bought it with a huge bid at the end of the auction doesn’t seem so far-fetched. The ball would likely have some serious sentimental value to the quarterback, especially since the Patriots defeated the Chargers 29-26 in what would be the first overtime win of Brady’s career. Last weekend was a big weekend for Brady collectibles. Not only did the football sell for over $425,000, but a Brady rookie card sold for $3.1 million, making it the most expensive football card ever sold.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos