Veteran women’s hockey coach Johnson becomes next St. Thomas coach as Tommies enters DI game in 2021-22 | College Hockey





St. Thomas announced Monday that Joel Johnson will be the next head coach of women’s hockey. Johnson brings more than 20 years of coaching experience to the Tommies, both at the collegiate level and with USA Hockey. After spending 16 seasons in the WCHA, Johnson will lead St. Thomas into Division I, which begins this fall. I am delighted to welcome Joel Johnson and his family to the University of St. Thomas, said St. Thomas director of athletics Phil Esten in a statement. Through our national search that included an impressive pool of candidates, it became clear that Joel is the right person to lead our women’s hockey program, now and in the future. He embodies what it means to be a Tommie as a relationship-focused servant leader who develops his student-athletes both on and off the ice. With a championship pedigree, Johnson emphasizes culture, servant leadership and student-athlete development. First, I want to thank Dr. Sullivan and Dr. Estonians for this great opportunity, Johnson said. In my conversations with each of them, I was first so impressed with the general direction of the University of St Thomas, and in particular the bold and impressive commitments displayed as the athletics department transitioned to Division I status. The women’s hockey program has a great foundation for success and I look forward to building on that. I believe St. Thomas is uniquely positioned to attract and develop the very best student athletes, not just from the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota, but from across North America. The excellence in educational opportunities along with the campus life experience creates an atmosphere that is unique and exceptional. I couldn’t be more excited about our student athletes, as they combine that great atmosphere with an unparalleled athletic experience. We will be a passionate group of players and staff committed to a faith-driven, value-driven adventure pursuing excellence and championships both on and off the ice. In addition to serving as St. Thomas’s third women’s hockey head coach in the program’s history, Johnson is also currently the interim head coach of the USA Women’s Hockey National Team. He has spent the past 11 seasons with USA Hockey, where he has served in many capacities. Most recently, Johnson was the assistant coach of the women’s national team from 2018 to 2020 and was a key member of teams that won gold medals at the 2018 Four Nations Cup and the 2019 IIHF World Championship. numerous U22 and U18 national teams. Johnson’s peer experience includes time at both Division I and Division III levels. He has spent the last 11 seasons in Minnesota as an associate head coach for the women’s program. Johnson was also an assistant coach for the Gophers for five seasons from 1999 to 2004, before spending time with the Bethel men’s program from 2004 to 2010. He also spent time coaching men’s and women’s golf, as well as men’s and women’s soccer at Bethel. Johnson will be formally introduced at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

