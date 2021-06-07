NBCUniversal has 7,000 hours of coverage for Tokyo Games





NBCUniversal will provide 7,000 hours coverage of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics from July 20 to August 8 across eight networks and multiple digital platforms. The Tokyo Games will be NBCUniversals’ eleventh consecutive Olympic Games and the ninth consecutive Summer Games, starting with the Seoul Games in 1988. NBC’s first Olympic Games were in Tokyo in 1964. NBC is expected to broadcast 250 hours over 17 days, headlined by prime-time coverage. NBC also announced earlier this year that it would be broadcasting live coverage of the opening ceremony at 6:55 a.m. EDT on July 23. Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of the eastern time zone, meaning many of the big events take place during prime time in the US USA Network, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel and Golf Channel combined will run for more than 1,300 hours, while Telemundo Deportes and Universo will have at least 309 hours for Hispanic viewers. The Games will begin broadcasting on July 20 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCSN with live softball and at 4:00 AM ET on July 21 on USA Network, when the United States takes on Sweden in women’s soccer. NBCSN (440 hours) and USA Network (388.5 hours) will be reporting 24 hours a day beginning July 24. NBCSN’s coverage will focus on soccer, softball, beach volleyball, table tennis, handball, badminton, fencing and equestrian sports. USA Network offers basketball, soccer, and water polo, as well as swimming, track and field, diving, beach volleyball, volleyball, cycling, and triathlon. CNBC (124.5 hours) will focus on diving, beach volleyball, skateboarding, rowing, canoeing, archery, water polo and rugby. Olympic Channel (242 hours) will focus on tennis and wrestling, while Golf Channel (111 hours) will cover the men’s and women’s tournaments. NBC Sports Digital will stream over 5,500 hours of coverage on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service includes studio programming and other coverage that has yet to be finalized.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos