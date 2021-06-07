Former NBA player Caron Butler is working to end solitary confinement in prisons

Caron Butler can easily point to the lowest moment of his life – the days he spent as a teenager in solitary confinement in a juvenile detention center.

The former UConn star and NBA player went to the Connecticut State Capitol on Monday to ask Governor Ned Lamont to sign legislation that would strictly limit the use of solitary confinement and other forms of isolation in prisons.

The bill, which requires nearly all inmates to be released from their cells for at least 6 1/2 hours and also restricts the use of certain coercive measures, was finally passed into law early Sunday. It comes as the state closes down its maximum-security Northern Correctional Institution, which is specifically designed to keep inmates in isolation.

Butler has been open about his struggles as a youth in Racine, Wisconsin. He shared drugs and was arrested more than a dozen times before serving more than a year in prison for drug possession and firearms.

He was 15 when he was jailed and thrown into solitary confinement, spending 23 hours a day in a small cell for two weeks. He had no contact with anyone. He said none of the violence or other trauma in his young life prepared him for the despair of that situation.

“In those four walls and those four corners, it does something to you,” Butler said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Mentally and spiritually it takes a lot away. It dehumanizes you.”

Butler said he believes he survived thanks to a strong family support system. He discovered basketball in prison. He changed his life when he got to the point where Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun saw something in him and offered him a scholarship.

Butler became the Big East Player of the Year in 2002 and spent 14 seasons in the NBA, where he is now an assistant coach with the Miami Heat.

But Butler, who is also a trustee at the Vera Institute for Justice, said he will never forget what he endured in prison and hopes Connecticut legislation will set an example for other states.

“Now I look back and want to tell my younger self to stay hopeful,” he said. “There are people who care. There will be elected officials in the future who will care about this community in real time. Change will be on the horizon. They will come up with ways to rehabilitate that never dehumanize people.”

Opponents of the bill say it will deprive guards of a tool that helps maintain discipline in prisons. But its supporters say it includes exceptions, such as allowing officers to isolate a prisoner when necessary to protect someone’s life. But there will now be a review process to ensure isolation ends.

Barbara Fair, the lead organizer of the Stop Lonely CT campaign, part of the National Religious Campaign Against Torture, said that while thousands of people have horror stories about living in solitary confinement, it’s important that someone known as Butler comes forward.

“This is someone that people can connect with,” she said. “That’s the biggest problem around our prison systems, that people often struggle to connect with the humanity of incarcerated people.”

Butler isn’t the first former UConn star to advocate for criminal justice reform.

Maya Moore left the WNBA to fight a successful fight to overturn the wrongful conviction of Jonathan Irons, who later became her husband. She also launched a social action campaign called Win With Justice, designed to draw attention to the power of prosecutors and their obligation to use it responsibly.

Butler said it’s no coincidence that she and others, such as former UConn player Renee Montgomery, are active in pushing for social justice reform.

“We learned from two Hall of Fame coaches (Jim Calhoun and Geno Auriemma) that if you have a passion for something, you have to find a way to create a wave and make that wave bigger and create a current Butler said. “Just like momentum changes in a basketball game, you have to impose your will on a situation.”