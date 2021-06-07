Lise Ravary: A good, clean hockey fight is exciting, an attack is not

During my childhood, my favorite Canadiens player was John Ferguson, known as the most feared man in the NHL.
When I was a little girl, I would snuggle up to my father on Saturday evenings. He opened a tub of Fiesta chips and got himself a Molson Export stub while I sipped an Orange Crush. A sacred moment: it was time for La soire du hockey.
Those were the days. Especially since there were only six teams: Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Chicago Black Hawks and Detroit Red Wings. A smaller league allows only the crème de la crème to play in the NHL. No filling is necessary.
I loved the game until the expansion in 1967.
When I was 12 I even played hockey, position: defense. I quit midway through the second season after being beaten up by a huge player, Linda, whose brothers were convicted murderers. She hit my head against the ice, hit me, pulled my hair. I fought back, as my father had taught me, and won the fight, but went home hurt.
My mother gave me a bucket full. Something about hockey that’s not for girls. But I digress.
Picture this: When I was a kid, my favorite Canadiens player was known as the most feared man in the NHL. This was in the 60’s and 70’s. I’m talking about John Ferguson, who won five Stanley Cups. He was also an assistant coach for Team Canada when it defeated the Soviets in 1972. He was more than a goon.
According to Wikipedia, Ferguson became interested in the role of enforcer when, as a stickboy, he watched the more talented Vancouver Canucks players (at the time, the team was part of the Western Hockey League) get hit, with no response from their teammates.
By the time Ferguson arrived in Montreal in 1963, he was put in charge of protecting Jean Bliveau. Ferguson wasn’t just a hockey player with overactive fists. Bliveau said in his bio that Ferguson was the most formidable player of the decade and possibly in Canadiens history.
This knight in shining armor was looking for the Leafs Eddy Shack and Bostons Ted Green. It was personal. The story goes that he once walked out of a steakhouse because Shack was eating there.
I enjoyed watching him play, but I have to admit I enjoyed the fights.
I understand why Gary Bettman refuses to outlaw violence: Those who claim to hate combat aren’t always telling the truth. A good clean fight where no one gets hurt is exciting, like it or not. A lot of fans like to see players take off each other’s jerseys, crazy.
I’m not talking about Jake Evans, who was nearly killed by Mark Scheifele, assistant captain of the Winnipeg Jets. He is a man not known for his violent streak, but his attack was ugly, mean and inappropriate.
I also remember that in 2011, Zdeno Chara’s body checked Max Pacioretty and sent him to the hospital with a broken vertebra and a concussion. Chara got five minutes and a misspelling. That is it. Let’s be thankful for the four-game suspension given to Scheifele.
Controlling is an integral part of hockey and fighting is a way to let off steam. Hockey will never become a clean game like football or baseball; it’s too intense. By the way, seeing the gloves is worth a lot of money to the owners.
Ordinary fights, not vicious attacks on another player, should be tolerated, if Bettman and friends had the audacity to impose severe sanctions on serious offenders to draw a clear line between acceptable and punishable. The punishment must fit the crime.
I don’t think Ferguson would have approved of what happened to Jake Evans. And I hated looking at it.
