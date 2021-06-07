Olympic-bound Edghill an exemplary athlete- Director of Sport – News Room Guyana





Tokyo table tennis player Chelsea Edghill paid a courtesy call to sports director Steve Ninvalle at his Middle Street office on Monday. She was accompanied by her mother, Deirdre Edghill and President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Godfrey Munroe. Edghill made history when she chose the only global wildcard spot for female players from the International Table Tennis Federations and becomes the first Guyana player, male or female, to appear for the country in the sport at the Olympics. Ninvalle, who was recently appointed Director of Sport, congratulated Edghill on not only making history, but also being recognized by the global governing body of Table Tennis as the player worthy of his place in Tokyo, Japan. According to Ninvalle, Edghill has been an exemplary athlete throughout her playing career; someone who is discipline and hard working. Ninvalle said it is now important for Edghill to get as much support as possible so that she can be competitive in Japan, as well as in other tournaments. Edghill thanked the sports director for taking time out of his busy schedule to meet her before her departure for Portugal, where she is setting up camp in preparation for the Olympics. The former Youth Olympic Champion and Under-21 Caribbean Champion explained to Ninvalle her many needs to focus fully on table tennis and represent Guyana at major tournaments around the world. Ninvalle stated that the National Sports Commission (NSC) looks forward to working with the GTTA to ensure it receives the support it needs. To date, Edghill has received funding from the Guyana Olympic Association, the Guyana Lottery Company and P&P Insurance Brokers and Consultants Limited.

