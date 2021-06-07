Colorado’s Haleigh Washington, Jordyn Poulter named to US Olympic women’s volleyball team – The Denver Post





A pair of former Colorado prep stars were named after the U.S. women’s volleyball team that will compete in the Tokyo Olympics. Middle Haleigh Washington and setter Jordyn Poulter have been selected for the 12-man roster, USA Volleyball announced Monday. The 6-foot-3 Washington played at Doherty High School, where she was twice named Gatorade Colorado Volleyball Player of the Year. Poulter was a standout at Eaglecrest High School before going to Illinois, where she was twice all-American. Two-time medalists Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson and Jordan Larson lead the team. Akinradewo Gunderson and Larson were part of the US team that won silver in London in 2012 and bronze in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. Coach Karch Kiraly also announced on Monday that he will bring back outside batters Kim Hill and Kelsey Robinson for a second Olympic Games in a row. The other eight members of the team will make their first Olympic appearance: outside hitter Michelle Bartsch-Hackley; opposites Annie Drews and Jordan Thompson; setters Micha Hancock and Poulter; middle Chiaka Ogbogu and Washington; and Libero Justine Wong Orantes. Each of the 12 contribute unique skills and qualities that make her the right person for the job, Kiraly said. This collection of special people who are elite volleyball players are ready for a fierce Olympic run. We can’t wait to see them Let It Rip in Tokyo. Do you like watching the Olympics? come talk to us about the Games in our exclusive Facebook group. The US women’s team is currently ranked No. 1 in the world and hopes to win its first ever Olympic gold. The women’s volleyball competition starts on July 24. The average age of the roster is 25 with more than a decade between 34-year-old Larson and 23-year-old Poulter. Kiraly, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, will coach his second Olympics after helping the U.S. women win bronze in 2016. His assistant coaches, Erin Virtue, Tama Miyashiro and Luka Slabe, will all coach at the Olympics for the first time. Miyashiro won a silver medal in London in 2012 with the US as a player. The six Olympic substitutes are setter Lauren Carlini; outside hitters Kathryn Plummer and Sarah Wilhite Parsons; middle blockers Tori Dixon and Hannah Tapp; and Libero Megan Courtney.

