World of Cricket: Bangladesh’s moment in history against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh is going through a golden period as a developing country. Sri Lanka, the closest observer, will agree. When the economy is booming, cricket, a major source of income, cannot be far behind.

At a time when Bangladesh’s central bank approved a $200 million currency swap deal with Sri Lanka to help Colombo tackle the currency crisis, the cricket team tasted its first win, in all formats, against the islanders.

The 2-1 win in the ODI series will serve Bangladesh well as it prepares to face England and Australia later this year.

Off spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz returned 4/30 and 3/28 in the first two ODIs to seal the deal for Bangladesh. He also rose to the second position in the ICC bowling ranking, becoming the third player from Bangladesh, after Shakib Al Hasan and Abdur Razzak, to break into the top two.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the new hero of Bangladesh

In ODI cricket I try to control the runs. I never think about wickets. If I can dry up the runs, it increases the chances of getting wickets.

If I can stay in the top 10 now, that’s a great gift. I hope I can fine-tune myself from now on. These things boost your confidence and you start to believe in your abilities a little more, Miraz . told sports star.

Conway double

New Zealand opener Devon Conway sent a strong message to the Indian cricket team by hitting a double hundred on the Test debut against England at Lords in the first Test.

He was fired for 200 of 347 balls (22×4, 1×6).

The southpaw became the seventh Test batsman to score a double ton on the Test debut and the second Kiwi cricketer to do so. Matthew Sinclair was the first to score a double (214) against the West Indies in 1999.

Root brazen as England saves draw against New Zealand in first Test first

The knock, a fortnight before the World Test final against India in Southampton, broke many records, including that of KS Ranjitsinhji’s 125-year-old record of highest score by a batsman on Test debut in England.

Ranjitsinhji had scored an unbeaten 154 against Australia in Manchester in 1896, while WG Grace had scored 150 not-out in 1880 at the same venue. Conway also broke Sourav Gangulys 25-year record of highest runs (131) on debut with Lords.

Devon Conway was fired for 200 of 347 balls (22×4, 1×6). – AP

The 29-year-old earned his Test spot after scoring fifty in the match within the squad. The unbeaten 55 against Kane Williamson’s side, which saw him bat while fielding, helped his case.

Conway is also the latest South African player to impress in top-level cricket, but not for the Proteas. He went through the same grind in Gauteng’s school cricket team with Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma as teammates back then, but he left South Africa for better chances and ended up in Wellington.

Embarrassing debut for Robinson

Social media can be a strange place. On the day of his Test debut for England against New Zealand at Lords, fast bowler Ollie Robinson was deeply embarrassed when a series of racist and sexist tweets from nine years ago resurfaced on social media.

The revelations were all the more ironic because the player had participated in the Moment of Unity before the match to show solidarity against racism, sexism and religious attacks on the human race.

By lunchtime, Robinson went viral on the Internet, and when punched, he apologized via a statement. On the biggest day of my career to date, I am ashamed of the racist and sexist tweets I posted more than eight years ago that have gone public today. I want to make it clear that I am neither racist nor sexist, and I deeply regret my actions, and am ashamed to make such comments.

Ollie Robinson was deeply embarrassed when a series of racist and sexist tweets from nine years ago resurfaced on social media. – Getty Images

On the field, Robinson was the most successful English bowler with 4/75 marks.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has launched an investigation and he could face serious penalties ahead of the second test.

The Dutch restart

You will be surprised to learn that cricket was an important sport in the Netherlands towards the end of the 19th century. Over time, football became more popular.

The Netherlands took part in four World Cups from 1996 to 2011. The single-run victory over test country Ireland in the World Cup Super League, the qualifying tournament for the 2023 edition in India, will be a huge boost.

In chasing a goal of 196, Ireland needed 12 of the last remaining. Bowling all-rounder Simi Singh hit 44, but the team had just two wickets in hand. His run of the first ball crushed all hopes.

World Cups should be a showcase of our great game, not how elitist it is: Dutch coach

Dutch skipper Pieter Seelaar, an Orthodox left-armed bowler, returned 27-3 while fast bowler Logan van Beek took two crucial wickets in addition to defending 12 in the last over.

Fast bowler Timm van der Gugten was the top scorer (49) for the Dutch. He also took a wicket to earn the man of the match award.

Ireland batsman Paul Stirlings composed 69 went in vain.