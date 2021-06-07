Dynasty Fantasy Football running back rankings 2021: Trey Sermon rises and a mixed bag for Antonio Gibson

This time of year, unless there’s a trade like we just saw with Julio Jones, there isn’t much of a need for Dynasty rankings changes. Most of those changes come in the form of changes to the 2021 forecast. Those matter, probably more than anything, but they’re also only part of the equation, so overall they don’t shake things up too much. a lot together. That’s why many of the rankings below look similar to what you saw last month. Two of the exceptions are Antonio Gibson and Trey Sermon.

I could argue for moving Gibson up or down in recent weeks. First, we got reports from Washington that Gibson was using more as a receiver in OTAs, and Ron Rivera talked about the expectation that his running back would take a big step in his second season. Gibson was impressive as a rookie runner, but his receiving production in 2020 was disappointing given how good Gibson was as a pass catcher in college. The reports give me hope that Washington was just trying not to overwhelm their rookie and that he will see a bigger share of the goals they gave to JD McKissic in 2020.

That news alone nudged Gibson’s projection for 2021, which in turn gave him a boost in the Dynasty rankings. But the boost would have been even greater without the other news, that Gibson is still dealing with the toe injury that limited him in 2020. All running backs are injury risks, but you would prefer your running back to be healthy by June. . If this still bothers him when camp starts, we’ll have to have a longer conversation about it.

For now, the news results in a net positive. The larger roll should last longer than the toe injury. That, coupled with how tight my 14-20 ranking is, caused Gibson to jump five places in the most recent ranking. If I had a “win-now” squad I would definitely prefer Austin Ekeler over him, but Ekeler is at the age where we should expect his Dynasty value to begin to decline by the time this season is over, if not before.

Though it was a mixed bag for Gibson, there’s no question which direction Sermon’s arrow points. With Jeff Wilson’s injury, Sermon looks poised to start the year as the team’s No. 2 running back, assuming he can beat Wayne Gallman. The fact that he’ll be sharing with Raheem Mostert, who’s had his own issues staying healthy, only adds to Sermon’s appeal.

We expect the 49ers to once again be one of the most efficient running offenses in football, so 10-12 carries a game in this offense is more valuable than most. History has shown us that virtually anyone who comes into contact with this offense can be successful and Sermon should be no different.

I suspect some will disagree with how close Sermon is to Javonte Williams, and it’s worth noting that there is at least one level difference between them. Sermon is as close to Damien Harris as it is to Williams in terms of Dynasty value, more on that later in the week when I update the trading chart. I will also update where I would also take Williams and Sermon in a rookie concept.

Below are my updated Dynasty running back rankings. These are a collective term, so they may not represent an accurate ranking for your particular situation. If you’re rebuilding, you should value the youth more than these rankings. If you’re a contender, a back like Derrick Henry or Chris Carson is worth more than where it’s listed below.

