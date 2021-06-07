MPA Revises Northern Team Tennis Championship Schedule

The Maine Principals Association has moved four of the six regional tennis team finals in the North, but the good news is the moves had nothing to do with COVID-19.

Reasons more typical of the time of year, such as the late spring heat and conflict with graduation activities, prompted the MPA and its tennis committee to meet Monday and review the schedule for the North Finals. All those games were originally scheduled for Tuesday at Lewiston High School.

You don’t always have good solutions, but at least this is one we’ve covered in the past, so you have some thoughts and people are willing to help the best they can, said MPA Assistant Executive Director Mike Bisson.

People are probably more patient than ever right now, just knowing what everyone else has been through in the past 16 months, he said.

The Class A final, with the top seeded Hampden Academy boys (13-1) against third-seeded two-time defending champion Camden Hills of Rockport (14-0) and the No. 1 Brunswick girls (13-1) against No. 3 Hampden Academy (11-3), will try to beat the heat with their originally scheduled 8:30am start times on Tuesday in Lewiston.

The Class C North Final, originally scheduled for Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., will now be played later in the day and early evening at Schenck High School in East Millinocket. That change was made in part to avoid the hottest part of the day and to ease travel demands for the teams involved.

Schenck’s tennis facility has four floodlit courts for evening play when conditions need to be cooler.

The top-ranked George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill (11-1) will face No. 3 Van Buren (8-0) in the boys’ final at 4 p.m., followed at approximately 6 p.m. by the girls’ title match between the top seeded and two- time defending state champion Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln (12-0) and No. 2 Orono (12-2).

We would play the boys’ game first because they have to travel the farthest, Bisson said. Looking at the options, there was no point in letting Van Buren drive to Lewiston to play a 6 or 7 hour game.

The Class B North finals were moved from Lewiston to the Hampden Academy four-court complex and rescheduled for Thursday. The change comes because of the predicted heat and conflict in the upper classes at Waterville High, the No. 1 seed in both the boys’ and girls’ fields, Bisson said.

The Waterville boys (14-0) will face No. 2 John Bapst of Bangor (13-1), followed by the Waterville girls (14-0) at 9:00 am against No. 3 Caribou (14-0) at 12:00 in the region’s lonely battle of the undefeated.

Bisson said MPA officials are taking a wait-and-see approach with the South’s regional championships, which are scheduled for Wednesday at Lewiston’s eight-court facility.

If it looks like the weather will be terrible on Wednesday, then move some games, maybe later in the evening as they have lights in Lewiston, or we can move them to Thursday if there’s thunderstorms, he said.

Class A South matches continue at 8.30am on Wednesday with the No. 1 Falmouth girls (13-1) against No. 3 Kennebunk (9-3) and the best Kennebunk (14-0) against No. 2 Thornton Academy of Saco (13-1) in the boys’ competition.

The Class C South finals are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. with the top-ranked Hall-Dale of Farmingdale girls (12-0) against Portland’s No. 3 Waynflete (8-6) and the top-seeded and 12-time defending state champion Waynflete boys (12-1) against No. 2 Maranacook/Winthrop (12-0).

The Class B South Championship matches at 4.30pm will match the defending champions and best seeded Yarmouth boys (13-1) against No. 3 Greely of Cumberland Center (10-4) and the No. 1 Cape Elizabeth girls (12 -1) against No. 2 Yarmouth (11-3).

The state finals are Saturday at Lewiston High School with Class A at 8:30 a.m., Class C at 12:30 p.m. and Class B at 4:30 p.m.

