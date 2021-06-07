The struggling Keston Hiura has been reassigned to Class AAA Nashville





For the second time in just over a month, Keston Hiura has been selected for Class AAA Nashville in hopes of getting him back on track offensively. The Milwaukee Brewers announced the move Monday afternoon, about 24 hours after Hiura hit 1 for 4 with a double of his first extra-base hit since April 28 in a 2-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field. The team has not announced a corresponding move. The Brewers open a short three-game road swing in Cincinnati on Tuesday night. In his first stint with Nashville, Hiura hit .438 with a 1.433 OPS, three homeruns and seven runs batted in in more than nine games. He singled in his return to the Brewers on May 24, but went on to go 2 for 29 (.069) with 16 strikeouts in 29 at bats before the team finally decided he had to go back again, presumably for a longer period this time . “I’ve been on the other side,” Brewers coach Andy Haines said on Sunday when asked about Hiura’s struggles. In 37 games with Milwaukee this season, Hiura hits .130 with a homer, five RBI and strikeouts 48 in 108 at bats. “I’ve been an instructor in the minor leagues when a guy comes down. It’s always tricky to have answers when they go down because it’s not the major league game. It’s not quite the same environment. That said having, it really wasn’t about that, it was more about Keston. “I’d say in the last few days Keston has been very close to coming out on the other side of this. I’m naturally optimistic. I have to be. I’m also, I think, realistic. He’s had a cycle where he has struggled, and there’s no way around it, it’s also been this incredible learning opportunity for him to reflect on himself, which makes him great, which causes some struggles. “Unfortunately, it takes time. It doesn’t happen overnight. That’s the most painful thing about it, you can’t rush it sometimes. And, you know, the big leagues, it waits for no one. It just keeps going, man, like, it’s hammering down.” Daniel Vogelbach would line up to get more playing time at first base in light of Hiura’s relegation, while Travis Shaw played comfortably there as well. But neither player is having an offensive season, or Vogelbach is on .210/4/10 and Shaw on .191/6/26 and both are left-handed batters. The Brewers have an opening on their 40-man roster and righthanded Zach Green has hit nine home runs and 27 runs in Nashville so far, but his average is unimpressive at .233 and he has struckout three 40 batters in 90 at bats. He started five games at first base for the Sounds.

