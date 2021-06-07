‘It hurts’: R Ashwin jokes with Sanjay Manjrekar | Cricket News







‘All-time great’ is the highest praise and recognition given to a cricketer. Cricketers like Don Bradman, Sobers, Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Virat, etc. are all time greats in my book. With all due respect, Ashwin isn’t quite there as having a great time so far. #AllTimeGreatExplained,” Manjrekar tweeted Sunday. All-time great is the highest praise and recognition given to a cricketer. Cricketers like Don Bradman, sober https://t.co/FRPJtQUmEB — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 1622984499000 NEW DELHI: Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar may feel Ravichandran Ashwin isn’t quite there yet as an all-time great, but the spinner on Monday responded to his criticism in the funniest way.‘All-time great’ is the highest praise and recognition given to a cricketer. Cricketers like Don Bradman, Sobers, Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Virat, etc. are all time greats in my book. With all due respect, Ashwin isn’t quite there as having a great time so far. #AllTimeGreatExplained,” Manjrekar tweeted Sunday. On Monday, Ashwin shared a famous dialogue from the Tamil movie ‘Aparachith’ which read: “Apdi Solladha Da Chaari, Manasellam Valikirdhu.”

When translated into English, the dialogue can be read as, “Don’t say things like that, it hurts.” https://t.co/PFJavMfdIE https://t.co/RbWnO9wYti — Mask on and take your vaccine (@ashwinravi99) 1623083105000 Ashwin took 409 wickets in 78 Tests at an average of 24.69, including 30 five-wicket draws and seven 10-wicket draws. He is also India’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in the longest format.

Previously, Manjrekar had said he has a problem with people who consider Ashwin the best spinner because he doesn’t have enough five-wicket hauls outside of India.

“A fundamental problem I have with Ashwin is that if you look at SENA countries, places where Indians are out of their comfort zone, it’s amazing to see that he doesn’t have any five wicket haul. wicket in all these countries,” Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo’s “Run Order” program.

“The other thing – you talk about him running through the sides on Indian pitches, when fields are suitable for his kind of bowling. But in the last four years, Ravindra Jadeja has matched him with the ability to take wicket over a series. So “Ashwin is not a man to rise above the others. And interestingly enough, in the last series against England, Axar Patel got more wickets than Ashwin on comparable fields. That’s my problem with accepting Ashwin as an all-time great,” he added ready.

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell was quick to point out how Ashwin is like former West Indian legend Joel Garner and that not enough five-wicket hauls don’t matter as India has a quality attack.

“I’d like to make a few points there, if you look at Joel Garner, I mean how many five-wicket-hauls Joel Garner has? Not much, considering how good he was and his record. And why, because he played with three other very, very good players. And I think, especially lately, the Indian attack has been so strong that the wickets are shared more,” Chappell said of the same programme.

“And the other point I’d like to make is because of Ashwin’s reputation. I think the England players were probably more focused on keeping Ashwin out and with Axar Patel, well let’s be honest about it, they hadn’t the faintest idea,” he added. .







