2021 will be a boom-of-bust year for the Aggies





The Texas A&M Football team is not on uncharted territory in the 2021 outdoor season. The program finished last season as the 4th team in the country, but will not be completely satisfied just yet. With Jimbo Fisher as head coach, Aggie fans expect nothing less than excellence. That in itself is the expectation that will obscure the 2021-22 season. Without the standard the Texas A&M Football team has set for itself in 2020-21, this team probably wouldn’t have another top ten season. But here we are. Texas A&M Football Team is set for a boom-of-bust season in 2021-22 The stick-up with the Texas A&M Football team in 2021 is the fact that no one really knows how well the offense will perform. That said, the defense is set up to be a top ten unit again, so it’s only a matter of developing offensive line and quarterback league to determine how well they can perform. The two options at quarterback are Zach Calzada and Haynes King. Both served as backups to Kellen Mond for a single season and at the moment King seems to be the favorite to win the job. He is younger and less experienced, with a significantly higher ceiling than his counterpart in Zach Calzada. At this point, coaches, pundits and fans have no idea how the eventual starter will perform. With a pretty well established team, the key position in the game is like a huge question mark. That said, when Jimbo Fisher found his man in the state of Florida, the Seminoles saw nothing but success, ultimately leading to a national championship. If Calzada or King can turn into a James Winston-type quarterback, it will be bad news for the rest of the SEC. And that’s where the boom-of-bust mentality comes in. This doesn’t feel like a team that will get 10 wins, it looks like a team that will either make the College Football Playoff or fall close to .500. However, the safe bet would probably be over as this young team has an extremely high ceiling. With Fisher at the helm, it’s hard to see this team in a scenario where they don’t find success.

