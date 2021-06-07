Boys Tennis: No. 1 Newark Academy Wins Non-Public Crown At No. 3 Pingry To Keep Streak Alive

Note: Photo gallery to follow

The only thing that kept Newark Academy from winning another group title last year was a pandemic.

Back at Mercer County Park this time, the #1 Minutemen kept the train going by beating #3 Pingry 5-0 in the non-public final. It is their 10th consecutive title and the highest 27th of all time. This season, due to many opt-outs within the ranks of the private schools, North Jersey and South Jersey Non-Public A and B have shrunk to North, Non-Public and South, Non-Public, so there is only one team that side of the track this year.

It makes it extra special, especially since we didn’t have a season last year. Every year it’s a new group of guys. We were humbled and grateful to have a season this year, said Newark Academy head coach Lou Scerra. We’ve fought on every track. Pingry is a great team and our boys showed up today. They were very motivated. Hats off to Pingry and real hats off to Delbarton who we played against in the section final. Strange circumstances this year, and we feel privileged to represent the non-public.

On the first basehits, Nicolas Kotzen defeated Hugh Zhang 6-2, 6-2. Sam Goidel fought hard to beat Samuel Henriguez 6-1, 6-4 and also on the second basehit and Josh Mandelbaum also recorded a 6-0, 6-2 win against Caleb Park on the third basehit.

Andrew Kotzen and Andrew Zabelo teamed up against Ryan Burns and Miles Kelly in the first doubles match, 6-2, 6-3, while in the second doubles Ethan Polen and Saif Prabhu defeated the rough-and-tumble duo of Asher Matthias and Walker Johnson, 6-1 , 7-5.

We were here two years ago and the year before and got those titles. Since then, it has been difficult not to have a season last year, Goidel said. That gave us extra motivation to come here today and fight as hard as we could. I am proud of all returning players. We have all stayed in shape. All the new players have also been widely staged. To win today is an excellent feeling. Can’t wait for the TofC.

In recent years, Goidel had to contend with hot weather and cramps on the track. Temperatures were in the 90’s in West Windsor and the humidity was through the roof making conditions tough. But Goidel and his teammates fought it like everyone else and they all came out on top as winners.

The heat was heavy today. I told myself during the difficult moments to keep it simple and play within myself, Goidel said. I’m proud of the way I fought through the head. It’s something I’ve struggled with in the past. I have certainly worked a lot on my fitness. I felt really strong.

Newark Academy has been NJ.coms No. 1 team in New Jersey since preseason and it’s no different now. It is unbeaten at 22-0 and there is no sign of stopping. After a bye, the second-seeded Minutemen will play in the semifinals of the Tournament of Champions on Wednesday afternoon against fourth-seeded Demarest, the Group 2 champions, or fifth-seeded Group 1 champions Glen Rock.

Newark Academy, which has 13 T of C titles, last won it all in 2016.

We fight and we support each other, Scerra said. Our singles players open the field and our doubles play aggressively and play together. Do the best we can and fight one match at a time.

Goidel added: This team has so many guys who are so individually motivated. When we combine our passion for tennis in a team, as a whole, we can do extraordinary things.

For Pingry (16-1) there is no reason to hang heads. The Big Blue were unbeaten so far, winning the Somerset County Tournament last month.

Were happy to be here today. Newark Academy is really strong in every position and we tried our best, said coach Marion Weber. We’ve had a phenomenal season. I think we can hold our heads high. We had to compete against some strong teams this year. We have a young team and were looking forward to next year.

The NJ High School Sports newsletter now appears in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be one of the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about delivered straight to your inbox every weekday. To add your name, click here.

Contact Chris Nalwasky at: [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.